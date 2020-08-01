Urus vs. Aventador vs. Huracan: the All-Lamborghini Drag Race

Three Lamborghinis lined up on an empty runway: it doesn't get much better than that. Speed isn't the only thing that makes them cool, but we might as well see which is the fastest of the three types of cars offered by the Raging Bull brand.
Flamboyance, style, and some seriously loud exhaust notes - these are all the things you expect from a Lamborghini. Of course, it should also be fast in a straight line. Of course, the company also offers rare beasts like the Sian from time to time, but these aren't meant for drag use.
Carwow created one of the few all-Lamborghini races out there this week, featuring quite familiar contenders. That's because a certain exotic car wrapper who's a frequent guest of the "show" happens to be into this brand.
The oddest contender here has to be the Urus, one of the few SUVs in the world that can be called "super." It's the most practical, but also the heaviest of the bunch at about 4,850 pounds (2,200 kilograms). Also, it bucks the trend of Lamborghini propulsion by using a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, which is good for 610 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm).
Now, in a world of Hellcats and McLarens, those numbers aren't groundbreaking, but we have seen stock Urus SUVs demolishing all kinds of rivals in the past. Meanwhile, the Aventador is an SV Roadster model, worth a heck of a lot more money than the SUV.
Its engine of choice is the famous 6.5-liter V12, rated here at 740 hp and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) of torque. It's also much lighter at 3,472 lbs (1,575 kg). Finally, the purple Huracan happens to be the Performante model with a 5.2-liter naturally-aspirated V10 that churns out 631 hp and 443 lb-ft (601 Nm).
"So what exactly happened?" ask the narrator's voice. We're not going to spoil this one for you. Just pick your favorite and enjoy the races.
