Viper Green Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Looks Like a Jewel

5 Marrone Alcestis Lamborghini Urus with Orange Calipers Looks Lavish

4 Slammed Lamborghini Urus Rendered as the Estoque We Never Got

3 Lamborghini Grand Urus and Urus Pickup Are So Ridiculous They Might Work

More on this:

Lamborghini Sold 1,761 Urus SUVs Last Year, Set a New Record

2018 was a very good year for Lamborghini, as the Italian supercar maker recorded a massive 51% sales increase, going from 3,815 cars in 2017 to 5,750 units. Since 2010 (1,302 units) the company has more than quadrupled its sales numbers. 3 photos SUV . Why are we not surprised?



More specifically, 1,761 Urus deliveries were made, so about one in every three Lamborghinis were of the 4-door SUV variety. The number would have been a lot higher, but the launch of the model happened in late spring.



Some may consider the



"Right from its sales start, the new Super SUV Urus created enthusiastic market acceptance and broadened our customer base. We also significantly increased our high brand awareness, especially with the young generation, having multiplied our followership on our social media channels to more than 32 million. All this is a real team achievement, and I would like to thank every Lamborghini team member for their inspiration and dedication to our brand," said Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini.



While Lamborghini is not in a financially difficult state, the next base supercar which comes after the Huracan will have to be developed independently of the Audi R8, which will be discontinued.



Because the Urus didn't get a full year's worth of sales, the Huracan was still the most popular Lamborghini with 2,780 units, followed by the Aventador range with 1,209 units. The supercars registered modest 5% and 3% growth, respectively. And with the global economy looking to slow down this year, it's probably a good thing they have an SUV now.



America is still their biggest market, gobbling up about a third of all the cars (1,595 units). Britain was their second-biggest with 636 units, followed by those wacky Japanese with 559 Lambos bought. China came after Germany with 342 cars, followed by the domestic market (Italy) with 295. Both its V10 and V12 supercars grew a little, but the vast majority of the increase came from the Urus. Why are we not surprised?More specifically, 1,761 Urus deliveries were made, so about one in every three Lamborghinis were of the 4-door SUV variety. The number would have been a lot higher, but the launch of the model happened in late spring.Some may consider the Urus to be a dilution of the brand, but it's pretty clear at this point that it will allow Lamborghini to continue making the supercars we love. It's possible that the original Cayenne not only saved the 911 but the Porsche brand as a whole."Right from its sales start, the new Super SUV Urus created enthusiastic market acceptance and broadened our customer base. We also significantly increased our high brand awareness, especially with the young generation, having multiplied our followership on our social media channels to more than 32 million. All this is a real team achievement, and I would like to thank every Lamborghini team member for their inspiration and dedication to our brand," said Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini.While Lamborghini is not in a financially difficult state, the next base supercar which comes after the Huracan will have to be developed independently of the Audi R8, which will be discontinued.Because the Urus didn't get a full year's worth of sales, the Huracan was still the most popular Lamborghini with 2,780 units, followed by the Aventador range with 1,209 units. The supercars registered modest 5% and 3% growth, respectively. And with the global economy looking to slow down this year, it's probably a good thing they have an SUV now.America is still their biggest market, gobbling up about a third of all the cars (1,595 units). Britain was their second-biggest with 636 units, followed by those wacky Japanese with 559 Lambos bought. China came after Germany with 342 cars, followed by the domestic market (Italy) with 295.