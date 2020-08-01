Get the Reindeer Ready Because Santa’s Got Himself an Audi Sledge

3 N/A Gasoline vs. Turbo Diesel: Which 2020 Chevy Silverado 2500 HD Is Quicker?

2 General Motors Sells Engine Development Center Where It Designed U.S. Diesels

1 Banks Power L5P Duramax Tuned To 912 HP and 1,389 Pound-Feet of Torque

More on this:

Duramax Specialties Converts Older Chevy Suburban, GMC Yukon XL to Diesel Power

For some reason or another, General Motors made a curious decision in 1999. They’ve stopped offering the 6.5-liter Detroit Diesel in 3/4-ton SUVs, only to revive this option under the Duramax handle for 2021. 27 photos



Since 2013, the Woodstock, Georgia-based company has “built and sold over 250 Duramax-powered SUVs.” These guys “can either build for the existing Suburban owner or sell you a fully turn-key unit from the 15-plus donor SUVs we keep in inventory at all times.” Quite a niche, but it makes a lot of sense.



LBZ, LMM, and LML are three different incarnations of the Duramax V8 with 6.6 liters of displacement, and all three offer more low-down torque than a Vortec in addition to better mileage. In addition to using General Motors-developed engines, the company also utilizes an Allison six-speed tranny.



Every conversion comes with a one-year warranty on every part of the package, including the A/C condenser, fan clutch, water pump, and motor mounts. Duramax Specialties also covers the battery tray, which is notorious for rusting out. A modified driveshaft with new universal joints, Flo-Pro aluminum exhaust system, a new 4x4 switch and hub bearings, Bilstein shocks, and a reconditioned frame are also featured, rendering this conversion quite a bit more than the engine swap mentioned earlier.



Duramax Specialties focuses exclusively on 2003 to 2013 models, promising “no check engine lights” and “no weird messages. Every aspect of the vehicle can be scanned and repaired by any neighborhood mechanic.”



As for pricing, well, these babies are not cheap. A turn-key Suburban with compression ignition in the guise of the LBZ starts at $31,900 while a fully-loaded LMM kicks off at $44,900. On a customer-supplied vehicle, the conversion to Duramax turbo diesel power is priced from $27,500. In other words, U.S. customers were left with no compression-ignition alternative over the small-block V8 that’s notoriously thirsty in such a heavy vehicle. Duramax Specialties , however, can fix you with an engine swap.Since 2013, the Woodstock, Georgia-based company has “built and sold over 250 Duramax-powered SUVs.” These guys “can either build for the existing Suburban owner or sell you a fully turn-key unit from the 15-plus donor SUVs we keep in inventory at all times.” Quite a niche, but it makes a lot of sense.LBZ, LMM, and LML are three different incarnations of the Duramax V8 with 6.6 liters of displacement, and all three offer more low-down torque than a Vortec in addition to better mileage. In addition to using General Motors-developed engines, the company also utilizes an Allison six-speed tranny.Every conversion comes with a one-year warranty on every part of the package, including the A/C condenser, fan clutch, water pump, and motor mounts. Duramax Specialties also covers the battery tray, which is notorious for rusting out. A modified driveshaft with new universal joints, Flo-Pro aluminum exhaust system, a new 4x4 switch and hub bearings, Bilstein shocks, and a reconditioned frame are also featured, rendering this conversion quite a bit more than the engine swap mentioned earlier.Duramax Specialties focuses exclusively on 2003 to 2013 models, promising “no check engine lights” and “no weird messages. Every aspect of the vehicle can be scanned and repaired by any neighborhood mechanic.”As for pricing, well, these babies are not cheap. A turn-key Suburban with compression ignition in the guise of the LBZ starts at $31,900 while a fully-loaded LMM kicks off at $44,900. On a customer-supplied vehicle, the conversion to Duramax turbo diesel power is priced from $27,500.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.