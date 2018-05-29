Nero Nemesis (Matte Black) Lamborghini Huracan Performante Looks Stunning

But there's probably one color that can change their persception of the Performante, and that's Nero Nemesis. It a special order color that grabbed everybody's attention on the Aventador. However, there was also a Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera Nero Nemesis back in 2010.You can only get it through the Ad Personam shop, and it breaks up the jagged elements of the Huracan quite well. This color also seems to bring out all the forged carbon components, probably by not reflecting as much light.Made from chopped carbon fibers in a resin, the so-called Forged Composite allowed the car to drop 40 kg (88 pounds) compared to the regular Huracan. Tipping the scales at 1,382 kilograms (3,047 pounds) dry, the Performante boasts a chassis made from aluminum and carbon fiber.There's quite a lot of forged carbon too, one the front skirt, the rear wing, and rear diffuser. Som gloss black elements can also be seen, such as the split-spoke 20-inch wheels, mirrors, and side skirts.The owner was initially considering having a regular black Performante and having it wrapped later. However, Lamborghini's paint makes it more authentic. He also went for red center locks and the bronze engine cover package which is exclusive to this car.The interior is all black Alcantara with laser-cut mesh revealing red accents. Red stitching is used everywhere, including the dash and branding on the headrests. Also, since is a brand new Lamborghini model, it has the latest infotainment with Apple CarPlay.It's still stock, so the 5.2-liter V10 engine makes the usual 640 Italian horsepower and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft), allowing the Performante to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 325 km/h (202 mph).