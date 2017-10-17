Urban Warfare Porsche Macan Turbo Is a Killer Wrap from Russia

To be honest, the Porsche Macan is enjoying less attention that it deserves these days. That's because the Zuffenhausen compact crossover is starting to age, while the competition in its segment is simply unprecedented.
We're referring to the trio of 510 hp monsters comprised of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, the Mercedes-AMG
GLC63 S and GLC63 S Coupe - we'll remind you that the most potent Macan you can currently grab is the Performance Package-gifted Turbo, which deliver 440 horses.
And you can expect Macan
owners to turn to all sorts of aftermarket trips in order to keep their Zuffenhausen animals under the spotlights.
One of the easiest ways to do so is to turn to the wrap industry and we are now bringing you the freshest example of this. We're looking at a Macan Turbo that has been given an urabn camouflage wrap, one that completely transforms the appearance of the crossover. It's worth noting that this wrap comes all the way from Russia.
The red accents of the second skin job are obviously the icing on this cake, since they manage to achieve so much while using so little surface. These also happen to match the hue of the brake calipers - no, this Turbo doesn't come with PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes), with the high-riding model using red calipers.
Returning to the Macan itself, the German automotive producer is currently working on the mid-cycle refresh for the compact crossover. We've spied
the revised Macan on multiple occasions, but we might have to wait for next in order for the vehicle to make its public debut.
So far, the only major exterior change we've noticed comes from the taillights, which will use a connected appearance, as it is now the case with the rest of the Porsche lineup. In fact, Porsche has managed to keep most of the details of the facelift concealed, but we should get our hands on fresh info in the following months.
A post shared by DC Tuning (@dctuning) on Oct 15, 2017 at 7:55am PDT
Porsche Macan Turbo @07@01>B:0 48709=0 8 ?>;=0 >:;59:0 2 <0B>2K9 :0
A post shared by DC Tuning (@dctuning) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:48am PDT
Porsche Macan Turbo @07@01>B:0 48709=0 8 ?>;=0 >:;59:0 2 <0B>2K9 :0
A post shared by DC Tuning (@dctuning) on Oct 16, 2017 at 10:41am PDT