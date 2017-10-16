2019 Porsche 911 Shows Up in Traffic, Looks like a 959-Mission E Mashup

Last week, we showed
you the 2019 Porsche 911 testing on the Nurburgring and we are now back on the topic to talk about another prototype. This time around, the test car has been spotted in Stuttgart, the automaker's home city (we are talking about an earlier sighting, though).
13 photos
The first thing that comes to mind when staring at the posterior of the next-gen Neunelfer is that the styling cues seen here mix the design moves we've seen on the iconic 959 (think: the rear wing) and the visionary Mission E (we're talking about the taillights here).
As for the cabin of the 911, a previous set of sphyshots has already shown us what the Germans are cooking. To be more precise, the Porscha will jump the digital instrument cluster bandwagon.
However, purists need not fret, since the central tachometer will maintain its analog nature - here
are the images showing the prototype's dashboard, for those of you who missed them.
Underneath the skin, we're expecting the newcomer to ride on an evolution of the current car's platform, with this having been introduced in 2012. The tracks will become wider, while the engine is set to get slightly closer to the center of the car (the rear-engined layout will be maintained, though),
However, the wildest rumors out there talks about Porsche working on a pair of hybrid models. Following the recipe introduced by the Cayenne and the Panamera, the Neunelfer could welcome a gas-electric model sitting just above the Carrera S in terms of performance. Then we could receive a Turbo S E-Hybrid, which would confirm the old rumors about the Panamera and the 911 receiving 700 hp hybrid versions.
Forum chat also mentions that Porsche could steer clear of the 992 chassis code, going for an entirely different moniker. Regardless, the newcomer should land by mid-2019, so we have plenty of time to get our hands on fresh details.
I nearly got a heartattack when I saw this Porsche 911 (992) today Upcoming in 2019 1 #Porsche #911 #992 #911992 #Porsche911 #Porsche992 #Porsche911992 #911Carrera #992Carrera _____________________________________________ #autogespot#hypercars#amazingcars247#monaco#montecarlo#carsofinstagram#carswithoutlimits#cargoals#millionaire#MadWhips#carlifestyle#itswhitenoise#supercarsdaily700#supercarsoflondon#supercars247#hypercarsoflondon#cargirl#carcollection#carspotter#carinstagram#worldsupercar _____________________________________________ Member of: @world.supercar _____________________________________________ Follow my friends: @leo_cargraphy @db.carphotography @dani_photocars @t.c.carphotography @er.carphotography @rf_supercar_photography @need_for_sports_car @spotting_supercars @warsaw_car @bhp_exotics @german.carspot @mbx_cargraphy @sls.amg @stuttgartsupercars @carspottingisleif @carspottingrv @jkh_automotive @ck_carphoto @je.carphotography @m.y.photography @kysupercars @niclas_wilk @lookslikecars @carsofcologne @jannik6301 @philipp_carphotography
A post shared by ¡ just Supercars (@kg_automotive) on Sep 26, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT