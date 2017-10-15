autoevolution
 

Porsche 918 Spyder and 911 R Play Tag On the Track

We could probably spend a few days writing about the ways in which you can play tag, but we have to admit that very few of the resulting ideas would by as appealing to us as the Porsche stunt we're here to show you. And that's because the game we're talking about involves a 911 R and a 918 Spyder.
The two get out to play on the track, which means their drivers can fully dip into the handling resources of these German missiles. Of course, the 911 R can be left trailing in the wake of the hybrid hypercar, but this is not the point here. Instead, we're dealing with a run that's focused on the connection between the two, not crossing the finish line.

Heck, this duo alone is enough to get our BPM high and there are multiple reasons for that. For one thing, we're talking about the opposites of the contemporary Porsche sportscar lineup - while the R incarnation of the Neunelfer is the purest form of the Zuffenhausen mantra, the 918 Spyder is a step towards the (partially) electric future of the automaker.

Then there's the connection between the two. You see, the 991 examples of the clutch special were offered to Porsche 918 Spyder owners. Alas, this led to a side effect, with the speculation market generating a disturbing bubble for the stick shift Neunelfer.

Earlier this year, those willing to make an easy buck pushed the prices of the Porsche 911 R towards the $1 million mark.

The German automotive producer replied, stating that it would start a war against speculators and it didn't take long until the carmaker used the infinite resources of its pool gene in order to achieve its goal.

And that's how the Touring Package for the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package was born. But this is another story for another time...

