Gorgeous Black Porsche 911 R with Red Stripes Is Up For Grabs

15 Oct 2017, 9:50 UTC ·
by
Ladies and gentlemen Porschephiles, allow us to note that the Porsche 911 R market might just be in good shape these days. And we're here to bring you the latest example of this, namely a gorgeous example of the three-pedal special that is looking for a new home.
We're looking at a splendid color combo, as the black hue of the rear-engined animal is mixed with red top stripes. The same strong contrast can be seen on the side of the Porcha, where red is used for the "PORSCHE" branding, while the side stripes are discreetly finished in grey.

As for the light clusters, the nose of the Neunelfer is adorned with the optional all-LED headlights using black inner graphics. Moving to the posterior of the clutch wielder, we find the transparent taillights, which might just be as controversial as the stripes adorning the top section of the car. So we have to admit that while the various elements of this 2017 Porsche 911 R seem to come together brilliantly, this isn't a spec for everybody.

The car is currently spending its time at Porsche Exchange, an Illinois dealer that's one of the most social media-savvy out there.

And while the price of thing hasn't been revealed, we're expecting the introduction of the 2018 911 GT3 Touring Package, which is essentially a 911 R without the uber-exclusivity, to have burst the speculation bubble - keep in mind that those willing to make an easy buck had pushed the price of the 911 R close to $1 million.

Interestingly, the web seems to hold multiple 991.1 special editions that are up for grabs these days. In fact, we've recently shown you another one, which also packs an attention-grabbing spec. We're talking about a Neunelfer that arguably delivers an even more intense driving experience, namely a 911 GT3 RS, with an Olive Green example looking for a new owner.


 

