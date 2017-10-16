autoevolution
 

Laura Thornton Wants To Sell You a 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

16 Oct 2017, 17:47 UTC ·
by
We thought the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is the kind of car that needs no introduction, with the 700 hp Neunelfer being a machine that can easily sell itself. Well, as it turns out, we were wrong, since it seems that Laura Thornton does a great job at introducing the rear-wheel-drive special.
The British saleswoman, who works for a British dealer, describes herself as a "wannabe racing driver and overall motor woman". Meanwhile, Laura is happy to give us the Weissach Package-wielding Rennsport Neunelfer we have here.

We've added a few photos from her Instagram account below, with the sales executive having also taken the time to talk about the supercar.

"Some points on the GT2 RS... in my opinion the red roof lining/interior is a must for that extra special feel from within the driver's seat. I also just wanted to comment on how comfortable the full bucket seats are, not sure what they’ve done differently but they are so comfy. I’m a fan of the gold wheels too... they’ve definitely picked the best spec for the launch cars, but I am also keen to see something different!" Laura said.

Speaking of unusual 911 GT2 RS configurations, we have a few examples for you. For instance, here's one that caused a stir online for not packing those bucket seats.

Then we have this model, which comes dressed in Miami Blue, the kind of hue that could make a base Carrera shine like a supercar.

As for those of you who are curious about the Panda GT2 RS, you can find the machine here.

So, even though we're talking about the current holder of the Nurburgring production car lap record (the 911 lapped the track in 6:47.3, remember?), the proper sales attitude can make a difference. Make sure to use the slide feature of the posts below for the complete experience.


 

