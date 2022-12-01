Unlucky Lamborghini Huracan EVO Gets Hit by a Pickup Truck

A Lamborghini supercar collided with a Toyota Hilux pickup truck on Sawankhalok-Si Samrong, a road on the west coast of Thailand.
From the video someone took at the time of the incident you can see a group of luxury cars driving in convoy. Models such as the Urus, Gallardo, Huracan, and Aventador can be seen. While part of the convoy passes smoothly through the intersection towards the airport, it seemed that a red Lamborghini was not so lucky because a Toyota Hilux Revo crashed into it. As a result, both cars were damaged.
The driver of the Huracan can be seen overtaking a Urus but unfortunately, the driver didn't see the Toyota approaching so the cars collided. As it's not every day you see so many spectacular cars in one place, those who witnessed the scene were filming the moment, which resulted in the accident being filmed from multiple angles. The supercar's owner will most likely cover the cost of the damage, which will not be small.
If they want to fix the car, they will have to come up with a hefty sum out of their own pocket or make their insurance agent hyperventilate. The right side of the Huracan was destroyed, with the door on that side being seriously bent. The price of a Lamborghini Huracan EVO comes to almost $300,000.
The Huracan Evo RWD has a 5.2-liter V10 engine with an increased output of 449 kW - 610 ps (602 hp) and 560 Nm (413 ft-lb). These go to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, helping to boost the speed of the 3,082 lbs (1,398 kg) two-seater supercar. It now hits 100 kph from a standstill (0-62 mph) in 3.3 seconds. The Huracan Evo RWD has the same aluminum and carbon fiber construction as the all-wheel drive version. A set of 19-inch alloy wheels and ventilated cross-drilled steel brakes round up the picture. A full stop from 100 kmh (62 mph) can be achieved in 31.9 meters (105 feet), which means the brakes match the power of the supercar.
If we're talking prices, on the other hand, a Toyota Hilux starts at $25,000 and can go up to $55,000.
The driver of the Huracan can be seen overtaking a Urus but unfortunately, the driver didn't see the Toyota approaching so the cars collided. As it's not every day you see so many spectacular cars in one place, those who witnessed the scene were filming the moment, which resulted in the accident being filmed from multiple angles. The supercar's owner will most likely cover the cost of the damage, which will not be small.
If they want to fix the car, they will have to come up with a hefty sum out of their own pocket or make their insurance agent hyperventilate. The right side of the Huracan was destroyed, with the door on that side being seriously bent. The price of a Lamborghini Huracan EVO comes to almost $300,000.
The Huracan Evo RWD has a 5.2-liter V10 engine with an increased output of 449 kW - 610 ps (602 hp) and 560 Nm (413 ft-lb). These go to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, helping to boost the speed of the 3,082 lbs (1,398 kg) two-seater supercar. It now hits 100 kph from a standstill (0-62 mph) in 3.3 seconds. The Huracan Evo RWD has the same aluminum and carbon fiber construction as the all-wheel drive version. A set of 19-inch alloy wheels and ventilated cross-drilled steel brakes round up the picture. A full stop from 100 kmh (62 mph) can be achieved in 31.9 meters (105 feet), which means the brakes match the power of the supercar.
If we're talking prices, on the other hand, a Toyota Hilux starts at $25,000 and can go up to $55,000.