Lambo Huracan Performante Dares to Stand Out With Forged CF and Champagne AN22s

In production since way back in 2014, this 5.2-liter odd-firing storm of a V10 sports car (Huracan means hurricane in Spanish) has traveled the world enough times to warrant the introduction of countless variants and special editions.
Well, countless is a bit much, but we all know there are more of them than we have toes if we consider both the street (pre- and post-facelift) and racing options. Naturally, that means it is quite hard to stand out in a crowd of Lambo enthusiasts when all of them have a Huracan at their disposal. But no worries, those who persevere will easily find redemption across the aftermarket realm.
And there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, here is a great Huracan Performante case in point courtesy of the good folks over at Miami, Florida-based ANRKY Wheels. They have a simple motto: “disrupting the established order.” And they certainly respected their prime command, albeit with a little help from the Orange County, California-based “aftermarket automotive tastemakers” over at Boden AutoHaus.
Labeled as ‘UR27’ – which probably has to do with the Lamborghini-loving Underground Racing group of quarter mile, ½ mile, and roll racing enthusiasts – this build project is a subtle Satin Black Huracan Performante when seen from afar. But as soon as anyone gets closer it will be easy to notice that something major is amiss. And we are not only talking about the ritzy 20- and 21-inch ANRKY AN22 Series Two aftermarket wheels finished in brushed Champagne.
Instead, probably by way of 1016Industries’ aftermarket aero kit magic, this Lambo is also partially dressed up in forged carbon fiber attire – and the latter certainly has a very distinctive design pattern! So, what do you say, does it get our custom ride hall pass, or not?
And there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, here is a great Huracan Performante case in point courtesy of the good folks over at Miami, Florida-based ANRKY Wheels. They have a simple motto: “disrupting the established order.” And they certainly respected their prime command, albeit with a little help from the Orange County, California-based “aftermarket automotive tastemakers” over at Boden AutoHaus.
Labeled as ‘UR27’ – which probably has to do with the Lamborghini-loving Underground Racing group of quarter mile, ½ mile, and roll racing enthusiasts – this build project is a subtle Satin Black Huracan Performante when seen from afar. But as soon as anyone gets closer it will be easy to notice that something major is amiss. And we are not only talking about the ritzy 20- and 21-inch ANRKY AN22 Series Two aftermarket wheels finished in brushed Champagne.
Instead, probably by way of 1016Industries’ aftermarket aero kit magic, this Lambo is also partially dressed up in forged carbon fiber attire – and the latter certainly has a very distinctive design pattern! So, what do you say, does it get our custom ride hall pass, or not?