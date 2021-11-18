Unloading a $3.4M Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Is a Tough Job, but Someone’s Gotta Do It

For a car that debuted almost six years ago, the Bugatti Chiron continues to fascinate enthusiasts. And can you blame them? After all, we’re talking about a limited high-end machine that costs more than most of us will make in a lifetime and boasts a monstrous engine that has nothing to do with the electrified era.
Priced at €3 million (equal to $3.4 million) before tax in Europe when it was officially unveiled last year, the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is the one depicted on film down below. It was snapped in Croatia, during an official car meet hosted between September 3 and 5, and had none other than the company’s test driver and former racing legend Andy Wallace at the helm.
The 7-minute long video starts with the hypercar being unloaded from a truck, with the W16 engine, which features quad-turbocharging and has an 8.0-liter displacement, burbling. In the Pur Sport, it pumps out 1,479 hp (1,500 ps / 1,103 kW) and can be revved up to 6,900 rpm, 200 rpm higher than in the normal Chiron. The auto ‘box was recalibrated, and the chassis received some work too, with the whole car being 65% stiffer. New brakes are included, together with different wheels, with Michelin Sport Cup 2 R tires wrapped around them.
In addition to the revised oily bits, Bugatti also upgraded the exterior. Thus, the Pur Sport variant is more aerodynamic and boasts even more carbon fiber. The humungous rear spoiler contributes to the enhanced aero. Last, but definitely not least, the exhaust pipes went down the lightweight route too, as they were made of 3D-printed titanium, and can cope with extreme temperatures, the auto firm states.
Having been unloaded from the transport truck, this yellow Chiron Pur Sport was carefully maneuvered in an underground parking lot. Subsequently, it took to the streets of Zagreb, Croatia’s capital, accompanied by other Bugattis, including the Chiron, Chiron Sport, Veyron Grand Vitesse, and Divo. This would be a good time to scroll down and watch the clip.
The 7-minute long video starts with the hypercar being unloaded from a truck, with the W16 engine, which features quad-turbocharging and has an 8.0-liter displacement, burbling. In the Pur Sport, it pumps out 1,479 hp (1,500 ps / 1,103 kW) and can be revved up to 6,900 rpm, 200 rpm higher than in the normal Chiron. The auto ‘box was recalibrated, and the chassis received some work too, with the whole car being 65% stiffer. New brakes are included, together with different wheels, with Michelin Sport Cup 2 R tires wrapped around them.
In addition to the revised oily bits, Bugatti also upgraded the exterior. Thus, the Pur Sport variant is more aerodynamic and boasts even more carbon fiber. The humungous rear spoiler contributes to the enhanced aero. Last, but definitely not least, the exhaust pipes went down the lightweight route too, as they were made of 3D-printed titanium, and can cope with extreme temperatures, the auto firm states.
Having been unloaded from the transport truck, this yellow Chiron Pur Sport was carefully maneuvered in an underground parking lot. Subsequently, it took to the streets of Zagreb, Croatia’s capital, accompanied by other Bugattis, including the Chiron, Chiron Sport, Veyron Grand Vitesse, and Divo. This would be a good time to scroll down and watch the clip.