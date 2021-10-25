Bugatti Chiron Enters the Final Stage, Fewer Than 40 Hypercars Are Still Available

Bugatti doesn’t normally release sales numbers, and with only 500 Chirons to be made in total, we can see why. However, what they constantly do is tell the world how many of them are still up for grabs, and at the final count, that would be fewer than 40 build slots.
Those looking to secure their very own Chiron straight from the Molsheim automaker will have to settle either for the Pur Sport or Super Sport derivatives. The final ones are already being handcrafted at the Atelier (Bugatti’s factory), or schedule to hit assembly.
“With the Chiron Pur Sport and Super Sport, we are offering customers the culmination of years of continual development of the Chiron platform,” said the brand’s Director of Sales and Operations, Hendrik Malinowski. “This spectrum of performance, whether it be hitting the apex on-track, or cruising on Autobahns in total luxury, takes the Chiron to an entirely new level. Now with so few build slots remaining, the purity of the W16 recipe is being honored in style.”
Optimized for enhanced agility and boasting more downforce, as well as a weight reduction, the Chiron Pur Sport joined the family last year. In 2021, Bugatti expanded the lineup with the Chiron Super Sport, designed to embrace its “supreme longitudinal speed without compromising luxury and comfort,” the carmaker explains. Regarded as the ultimate GT, this derivative is characterized by its longtail design, 100 ps (99 hp / 74 kW) more squeezed out of the quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine, which now produces 1,600 ps (1,577 hp / 1,177 kW), and capability of hitting speeds of up to 440 kph (273 mph).
Building on the success of the iconic Veyron, the Chiron started ending up in the hands of its owners all over the world back in 2017, one year after its 2016 Geneva Motor Show premiere. The 100th copy was shipped in the Middle East in 2018, and two years later, production reached the 250th example mark. Car #300 left the facility in March this year, in the Pur Sport configuration, one of 60 to be made, and as we already mentioned, fewer than 40 are still up for grabs.
