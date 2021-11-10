Bugatti Convoy Storms the Middle East in Spectacular Owners Drive Event

If you are lucky enough to own a Veyron or a Chiron, or any other derivative, then you’re probably upset that Bugatti didn’t invite you to their latest owners drive event. However, that would have been difficult, unless you live in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as that’s where it took place.
The second annual gathering of Bugatti owners brought together three Veyrons, in the 16.4, Grand Sport, and Sport Vitesse specification, four Chirons, and a Chiron Sport. Completing the lineup were two Chiron Pur Sport and one Chiron Super Sport, brought by Bugatti to remind those on stage that these editions make up the final 40 units or so still available.
Subsequent to the quick briefing from Bugatti’s official test driver and Le Mans winner Andy Wallace, it was time for the convoy to hit the road. The journey started in Dubai, taking the owners along a 150-kilometer (93-mile) route toward Saadiyat Island, and ending in Abu Dhabi, at the Presidential Palace of the UAE, for a four-course lunch on the sounds of an electric harpist.
“The UAE is home to many of Bugatti’s most passionate and loyal customers. Witnessing eleven of Bugatti’s greatest creations drive in convoy through downtown Dubai and Abu Dhabi was a true representation of the brand’s presence and popularity in the region,” said Bugatti’s Regional Director for the Middle East and Asia, Kostas Psarris. “The 2nd Annual Bugatti Owners Drive is just a small gesture of our appreciation for our UAE owners.”
The spectacular horsepower display and W16 symphony, with no less than 176 cylinders shared between the 11 hypercars that took part in the event, was missed by the Divo, for some reason. The model, which was presented three years ago as a celebration of the brand’s coachbuilding days, was limited to only 40 units, and production ceased altogether earlier this year, when the final one left the assembly line and was handed over to its owner in Europe.
Subsequent to the quick briefing from Bugatti’s official test driver and Le Mans winner Andy Wallace, it was time for the convoy to hit the road. The journey started in Dubai, taking the owners along a 150-kilometer (93-mile) route toward Saadiyat Island, and ending in Abu Dhabi, at the Presidential Palace of the UAE, for a four-course lunch on the sounds of an electric harpist.
“The UAE is home to many of Bugatti’s most passionate and loyal customers. Witnessing eleven of Bugatti’s greatest creations drive in convoy through downtown Dubai and Abu Dhabi was a true representation of the brand’s presence and popularity in the region,” said Bugatti’s Regional Director for the Middle East and Asia, Kostas Psarris. “The 2nd Annual Bugatti Owners Drive is just a small gesture of our appreciation for our UAE owners.”
The spectacular horsepower display and W16 symphony, with no less than 176 cylinders shared between the 11 hypercars that took part in the event, was missed by the Divo, for some reason. The model, which was presented three years ago as a celebration of the brand’s coachbuilding days, was limited to only 40 units, and production ceased altogether earlier this year, when the final one left the assembly line and was handed over to its owner in Europe.