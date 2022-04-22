Unique BMW K 100 RS Exchanges Classic Touring Overalls for Sharp Cafe Racer Contours

Don’t browse that photo gallery unless you’ve got some paper towels at hand, because you’ll probably be drooling in no time.
Before it got sent to Adrián Campos’ Bolt Motor Co. for a good bit of custom therapy, the bike you’re seeing here was an ordinary 1985 BMW K 100 RS. That’s no longer the case, however, because the Spanish aftermarket artists have transformed it into a sublime cafe racer with decluttered looks and tight proportions.
To kick things off, the guys busied themselves with removing the OEM wheels and swingarm, thus making room for the repurposed modules of an R 1150 GS. Both hoops are equipped with top-shelf Brembo brakes, and their rims are wrapped in Heidenau’s grippy K73 Super Rain rubber.
One of BMC’s main goals on this project was to toughen up the bike’s posture, so they’ve modified its rear end with a svelte subframe and new shock absorbers. At the front, Adrián and his team proceeded to install a pair of inverted Ohlins forks and matching triple clamps, which were kindly donated by an Aprilia RSV.
For the cosmetic side of things, Bolt Motor’s specialists crafted a bespoke front fender from scratch, then they’ve fashioned a slender tail section using CAD software. This unit was subsequently 3D-printed, laid on top of the custom subframe and garnished with synthetic brown leather upholstery.
The Beemer’s stock fuel tank was retained, but it’s been polished to a mirror finish before receiving BMC badges and a fresh filler cap. As the factory exhaust was far from fitting the desired aesthetic, it was promptly discarded in favor of tailor-made headers and dual titanium mufflers supplied by Akrapovic.
All lighting components are now LED, and the cockpit is adorned with an abundance of snazzy accessories, such as digital Motogadget instrumentation, clip-on handlebars and bar-end blinkers, among other goodies. The finishing touches consist of rear-mounted foot pegs from BSK SpeedWorks, a revised wiring harness and inconspicuous pinstripes laid over bare aluminum.
