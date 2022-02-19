One-Off BMW R nineT “Rewind” Is Gentle and Discrete, Yet Exceedingly Stunning

Sometimes, a few thoughtful tweaks are all it takes to give your ride a unique personality of its own.
Tony Prust’s moto gurus are known for creating some wild machines, a few of which we’ve featured on these very pages. Even so, the Analog Motorcycles crew doesn’t always go so far as to completely alter a bike’s aesthetic, and they’ve totally nailed the less-is-more approach on this custom BMW R nineT!
Motorrad’s fiend is powered by an air- and oil-cooled 1,170cc boxer-twin engine, with four radially-aligned valves per cylinder and a beefy compression ratio of 12.0:1. By delivering 110 ponies and 88 pound-feet (119 Nm) of twist when pushed to its limit, the fuel-injected power source can bring about a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph).
Upon arrival at Analog’s premises, the 2015 MY Beemer was already equipped with an abundance of Rizoma accessories, but most of them ended up in the bin. Tony and his team did, however, retain the aftermarket valve covers and front oil cooler-mounted turn signals, pairing them with Watsen Design LED blinkers and a round taillight at the opposite end.
In the cockpit, you will find digital Motogadget instrumentation and a set of clip-on handlebars from ABM, wearing aftermarket grips, bar-end mirrors, and Beringer levers. Ahead of these goodies, Tennesse’s moto architects went about installing a unique nose fairing that’s been manufactured in-house, thus concluding the front-end modifications.
The OEM pipework was deleted to make way for two-into-one Akrapovic exhaust headers, which terminate in a Cone Engineering muffler. In addition, the bike’s subframe got tidied up to keep things looking nice and clean, while its solo saddle has been reupholstered using high-quality leather.
Last but not least, the finishing touches come in the forms of CNC-machined fuel tank roundels and a groovy color scheme, incorporating a grey base, black surfaces, and gold pinstripes. To top it all off, Prust’s specialists added a swingarm-mounted license plate holder, and the modified R nineT was then nicknamed “Rewind.”
Motorrad’s fiend is powered by an air- and oil-cooled 1,170cc boxer-twin engine, with four radially-aligned valves per cylinder and a beefy compression ratio of 12.0:1. By delivering 110 ponies and 88 pound-feet (119 Nm) of twist when pushed to its limit, the fuel-injected power source can bring about a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph).
Upon arrival at Analog’s premises, the 2015 MY Beemer was already equipped with an abundance of Rizoma accessories, but most of them ended up in the bin. Tony and his team did, however, retain the aftermarket valve covers and front oil cooler-mounted turn signals, pairing them with Watsen Design LED blinkers and a round taillight at the opposite end.
In the cockpit, you will find digital Motogadget instrumentation and a set of clip-on handlebars from ABM, wearing aftermarket grips, bar-end mirrors, and Beringer levers. Ahead of these goodies, Tennesse’s moto architects went about installing a unique nose fairing that’s been manufactured in-house, thus concluding the front-end modifications.
The OEM pipework was deleted to make way for two-into-one Akrapovic exhaust headers, which terminate in a Cone Engineering muffler. In addition, the bike’s subframe got tidied up to keep things looking nice and clean, while its solo saddle has been reupholstered using high-quality leather.
Last but not least, the finishing touches come in the forms of CNC-machined fuel tank roundels and a groovy color scheme, incorporating a grey base, black surfaces, and gold pinstripes. To top it all off, Prust’s specialists added a swingarm-mounted license plate holder, and the modified R nineT was then nicknamed “Rewind.”