Custom Honda CB750 “Wolf” Is an Ominous Beast of Prey With Classic Pedigree

This thing is quite literally the personification of darkness in motorcycle form, and we love it!
It’s always a pleasure to talk about the bespoke masterpieces developed by an auspicious workshop like Germany’s Hookie Co. The Dresden-based garage has been in operation for approximately seven years, and it is the brainchild of Nico Müller and his significant other, Sylvia – a husband-and-wife duo with a shared passion for motorized entities on two wheels.
Those of you who read our custom bike-related coverages on a regular basis might already be familiar with Hookie’s dazzling work, as this isn’t the first time we feature one of their projects. In any case, the machine you’re seeing here was dubbed the “Wolf,” and it revolves around a 1978 model from Honda’s idolized CB750 Four lineup.
We’ll start by looking at the powertrain upgrades, which come in the forms of rejetted Keihin PD46 carburetors, foam-clad aftermarket air filters and a big bore kit that increases the engine’s displacement to 830cc. Additionally, the air-cooled SOHC powerplant was also fitted with a set of finned cases, brand-new bolts and a unique four-into-one exhaust system ending in a premium muffler from Spark.
As far as the donor’s chassis is concerned, its suspension has been beefed up using a Suzuki GSX-R's inverted forks at the front and dual YSS shock absorbers at the rear. The OEM footgear was promptly deleted by Nico and his crew, making way for a pair of laced aluminum hoops that sport Shinko’s E270 Super Classic rubber around their rims.
Following a comprehensive overhaul of the CB750’s rear drum brake, the Germans proceeded to install a twin-rotor Nissin setup at the opposite end. For the aesthetic side of things, the Hookie pros crafted a fresh loop subframe to accommodate that sexy cafe racer-style tail section, then they’ve replaced the stock fuel tank with a custom-made substitute built in-house.
Up in the cockpit, one may find Motogadget instrumentation and a pair of clip-on handlebars, which carry discrete switchgear, Biltwell grips and bar-end turn signals. Last but not least, the Wolf received LED lighting at both ends, and its electrics were revamped with modern wiring, a lithium-ion battery and Motogadget’s Bluetooth-compatible m-Unit control module.
