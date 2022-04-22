It's Official: 2023 BMW M2 Will Be Made in Mexico

As opposed to Plant Leipzig in Germany, the second-generation M2 will be produced in Mexico at Plant San Luis Potosi. The smaller brother of the M4 will enter production towards the end of the year as a 2023 model.
“We are very excited to be part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of M, now that our Mexican plant will build M vehicles,” declared Harald Gottsche, big kahuna of BMW Group Plant San Luis Potosi. “By producing the second-generation M2 exclusively for the global market, the high capacity of human talent in San Luis Potosi is once again demonstrated, and our commitment to the growth and development of the state is renewed.”
The compact-sized thriller follows in the footsteps of its forerunner and the 1M Coupe with a straight-six powerplant. Internally referred to as the G87, the M2 will feature a detuned S58 borrowed from the M4. A little more aggressive up front compared to the M240i, the full-blooded sports car also features a different exhaust setup and larger wheels hiding larger brakes.
Rear-wheel drive is on the menu as well, and hearsay suggests no all-wheel-drive option. As a brief refresher, its larger siblings can be had with M xDrive with rear-wheel-drive mode. A six-speed manual will be standard, and customers will be further offered an eight-speed automatic supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen. A torque-converter automatic, that is, rather than the dual-clutch gearbox of the previous generation. The primary reason for this change of heart is - of course - the DCT’s incompatibility with M xDrive.
Estimates for the 3.0-liter sixer under the hood are wild at press time. On the other hand, we can guesstimate lower output figures than what BMW offers in the M4 (473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet or 550 Nm). Even 450 ponies would be more than adequate for a vehicle with this footprint.
Based on the single-turbo B58, the twin-turbo S58 in the M4 can be dialed up to 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) in Competition spec.
The compact-sized thriller follows in the footsteps of its forerunner and the 1M Coupe with a straight-six powerplant. Internally referred to as the G87, the M2 will feature a detuned S58 borrowed from the M4. A little more aggressive up front compared to the M240i, the full-blooded sports car also features a different exhaust setup and larger wheels hiding larger brakes.
Rear-wheel drive is on the menu as well, and hearsay suggests no all-wheel-drive option. As a brief refresher, its larger siblings can be had with M xDrive with rear-wheel-drive mode. A six-speed manual will be standard, and customers will be further offered an eight-speed automatic supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen. A torque-converter automatic, that is, rather than the dual-clutch gearbox of the previous generation. The primary reason for this change of heart is - of course - the DCT’s incompatibility with M xDrive.
Estimates for the 3.0-liter sixer under the hood are wild at press time. On the other hand, we can guesstimate lower output figures than what BMW offers in the M4 (473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet or 550 Nm). Even 450 ponies would be more than adequate for a vehicle with this footprint.
Based on the single-turbo B58, the twin-turbo S58 in the M4 can be dialed up to 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) in Competition spec.