Le Menuisier Is a Wood-Tattered Bicycle That Looks Perfect for Delivering Love Potions

Folks, the last thing we'll see in today's world is an old-school cruiser bicycle that seems to be owned by some sort of vintage pharmacist or chemist. With the amount of wood you can see on this bike, I feel you can understand the allusion I just made.
In order for us to answer the who, what, when, where, how, and why, we must start this story at the very beginning, in a little bicycle shop in the UK. Clandestine was started by Pi Manson, a lover of cycling from Bristol. Since cycling had been a part of his life ever since he was a child, later even putting in hours as an MTB guide, mechanic, and finally a frame builder, it was really only a matter of time until a shop was started.
Scrolling through the Clandestine website, one of the earliest displayed projects is the Le Menuisier. However, it's not a purely Clandestine project. The frame style was initially started by Ridz, from Flightrider, back in 2016, and only later did Clandestine's components end up on the bike. This includes the front and rear racks, a custom stem, and brake mounts. The woodwork, on the other hand, is all Ridz.
Personally, I don't find the frame of much interest, but what was added to it, that's a whole 'nother story. Starting from the ground up, the rims are the first features you'll see built out of wood. I'll admit, I was hoping they weren't, but hey, apparently, they're strong enough to work. Covering those wheels are wooden fenders with what appear to be rawhide mudflaps and old-school rivets; finger-licking good.
From there, you're already aware of the one-off racks, but it's the panniers that stand out the most. It's unclear what wood was used to create these rustic cargo bags, but a touch of leather can be seen holding the side shut. While it's not clear in which direction they open, it's the sort of design you would see a kooky chemist riding around with beakers, test tubes, or potion bottles hidden inside.
With the tire repaired, it's time to grab a swig of Angel Tears, a specially blended formula our famed chemist created that hydrates you for up to eight hours with just one gulp (water; it's just marketing). That's found in the other wooden box mounted to the down tube and held together with riveted leather.
The final feature I need to point out is the seat post. Yes, this too is made of wood, and frankly, I'm a tad scared of how that looks and may even feel. But it is constructed out of walnut, so you can expect it to be tough but questionable nonetheless. The headset cap is made of the same stuff.
This sucker was unveiled at the 2017 Bespoked Bicycle Show and won the Brooks Award. Since then, it's been just enjoying calm Sunday cruises that include no love potion deliveries. Frankly, I don't see this bike being taken off-road or anything, I'm not sure how that seat post would fare to the stresses of a trail ride, but to show up at a Quinceanera with nothing but candy hidden in the panniers, you'd end up making quite a few kids laugh. Parents too.
