Understanding the Revolutionary Front Passenger Airbag in the 2021 Acura TLX

In the last 25 years, Honda has been at the forefront of automotive safety, developing and enhancing technologies like airbags and active driving assists. Their latest feat, a revolutionary airbag , makes its debut on the new 2021 Acura TLX, which targets the highest available safety ratings in both NHTSA and IIHS tests. 7 photos



The all-new TLX continues this legacy, introducing the world’s first front passenger airbag designed to reduce the risk of severe brain trauma associated with angled frontal collisions.











Unlike the single inflatable chamber of conventional airbags, the revolutionary new system “operates something like a baseball catcher’s mitt”, Acura tells us.



It features three inflated compartments containing a central chamber and two outward-projecting side chambers that create an uninflated ‘sail panel’ stretching between them.



In the event of a collision, the uninflated panel catches and decelerates the occupant’s head while also directing it inward, between the two inflated chambers to cradle and protect the head.



Like the vertically deploying airbag introduced twenty years ago, this next-generation technology co-developed by Honda R&D Americas and



Additionally, the new TLX now includes knee airbags for the driver and front passenger. In conjunction with the front airbags and seatbelts, they are designed to control the forward motion of the occupants in the case of a frontal collision.







The car is equipped with a total of eight airbags, the most ever for the model. The suite includes front, side, and knee airbags for the driver and front passenger, with additional side-curtain airbags with a rollover sensor.



Moreover, the new model is developed using the next generation of Acura’s proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE)



Much of the safety development and testing of the 2021 Acura TLX, including this revolutionary new airbag technology, was performed at the advanced safety research center of Honda R&D Americas, LLC in Raymond, Ohio. This center is one of the most sophisticated facilities for safety research, development, and testing in the world.



The 2021 model of Acura’s midsize luxury sedan is available in dealerships with prices starting at $38,525, with the manufacturer describing it as the best-handling and safest sedan built in the brand's 35-year history.



