Toyota's Electric SUV Almost Ready, Subaru to Also Use New e-TNGA Platform

In early summer 2019, Toyota and Subaru confirmed they were diligently working together on developing an all-new electric architecture. The companies talked about C- and D-segment passenger cars back then, all while confirming the impending introduction of a compact crossoverNow, according to Toyota, we’re just months away from the first preview of an “all-new battery-electric SUV based on the highly versatile e-TNGA platform” as the very “first step in the release of a portfolio of battery-electric products.” Given that Subaru was awarded precedence with the release of the 2022 BRZ , we can imagine that its partner reserved the introduction of this battery crossover for its own.This initial preview has been scheduled for the “European Battery Electric line-up - a mid-sized battery-electric SUV based on the forthcoming e-TNGA” architecture, so we don’t have any information on a possible North American introduction for the time being. There’s also little information to go about the Euro-spec model as well, because the company only revealed a stylized rendition of the yet-unnamed crossover.Instead, the carmaker talked a bit about the e-TNGA platform, a modular design that will allow for great variance in terms of dimensions and the drive setup (, RWD, and) among the upcoming models in the new battery-electric range.The automaker also promises a wide choice of electric motors and battery packs. We already know that the first e-TNGA model has already completed the development phase and is getting ready for production at Toyota’s “ZEV Factory” in Japan