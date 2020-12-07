Toyota's Electric SUV Almost Ready, Subaru to Also Use New e-TNGA Platform

Remember when Toyota and Subaru announced they would further expand their relationship beyond the sports car twins and the Crosstrek/XV models that use Prius (PHEV and classic hybrid tech, respectively) technology? It wasn’t that long ago, but with everyone waiting for the company to deliver something fully electric on a dedicated platform it naturally feels it’s been forever. Well, the wait is almost over.
In early summer 2019, Toyota and Subaru confirmed they were diligently working together on developing an all-new electric architecture. The companies talked about C- and D-segment passenger cars back then, all while confirming the impending introduction of a compact crossover EV.
Now, according to Toyota, we’re just months away from the first preview of an “all-new battery-electric SUV based on the highly versatile e-TNGA platform” as the very “first step in the release of a portfolio of battery-electric products.” Given that Subaru was awarded precedence with the release of the 2022 BRZ, we can imagine that its partner reserved the introduction of this battery crossover for its own.
This initial preview has been scheduled for the “European Battery Electric line-up - a mid-sized battery-electric SUV based on the forthcoming e-TNGA” architecture, so we don’t have any information on a possible North American introduction for the time being. There’s also little information to go about the Euro-spec model as well, because the company only revealed a stylized rendition of the yet-unnamed crossover.
Instead, the carmaker talked a bit about the e-TNGA platform, a modular design that will allow for great variance in terms of dimensions and the drive setup (FWD, RWD, and AWD) among the upcoming models in the new battery-electric range.
The automaker also promises a wide choice of electric motors and battery packs. We already know that the first e-TNGA model has already completed the development phase and is getting ready for production at Toyota’s “ZEV Factory” in Japan.
Get a glimpse of our upcoming brand-new model for our European #batteryelectric line-up.... I https://t.co/Xp3N84Uzhy #KenshikiForum pic.twitter.com/F09GMEReUu— Toyota Europe (@toyota_europe) December 7, 2020