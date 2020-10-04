Future Android Auto Update to Bring Full Support for Touchpad Input

Voice commands and touch input are the two most common ways to interact with Android Auto, but Google has tried to make the app easy to use for everybody, so it also supports steering wheel buttons and control knobs.
On the other hand, one feature that is missing in Android Auto right now is full support for touchpads, which aren’t really that widespread in the automotive world but which could still make using the app more convenient in cars where they are available, such as Acura models.
Google has confirmed on its support page that it’s working on adding touchpad support for all apps running on Android Auto, and although an ETA hasn’t been provided just yet, it shouldn’t take too long before more details in this regard are shared.
“We are aware that some Android Auto apps are not yet compatible with touchpad inputs. We understand this is a priority for our users and are working to provide support for touchpads in the near future,” Google says on a support page covering the ways you can use Waze on Android Auto.
So essentially, Google wants all apps to be fully supported by the touchpad input on Android Auto, and the company is already working on making it happen, only that it can’t provide us with an ETA right now.
A new Android Auto update is theoretically just around the corner, but of course, don’t expect anything else than bug fixes and code changes under the hood that would pave the way for more features coming at a later time.
In the meantime, Google is also focusing more on Android Automotive, the dedicated vehicle platform that comes pre-loaded on several new-generation car models and which provides a more advanced experience behind the wheel. The integration with Google Maps, for example, would provide new capabilities, including battery data related to a specific route configured in the app.
