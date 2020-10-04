5 This One-Minute Fix Could Be the End of Bluetooth Problems on Android Auto

This Free App Lets You Watch YouTube and Netflix on Android Auto

YouTube and Netflix are blocked by default on Android Auto, and so are all the other video apps that can obviously distract drivers and eventually become a hazard for everybody. 6 photos never ever watch videos while driving, some people think that apps like YouTube and Netflix should still be allowed in the car simply because they can actually be used by passengers or when the vehicle is parked.



Screen2Auto is an application that enables such apps on Android Auto, though we must emphasize from the very beginning that it only runs on rooted devices. So unless you are ready to unlock your Android smartphone, there’s no way to get YouTube and Netflix in your car.



Launched earlier this year, Screen2Auto combines AAMirror and AAStream features, pretty much giving Android Auto a customization overhaul that also includes new features like clock personalization, screen dimming, multiple resolution support, and a floating button to control apps from the home screen.



You can also hide some UI elements, such as the top status bar, and pick the apps that you want to be automatically launched when running Android Auto.



But more importantly, Screen2Auto also enables YouTube, Netflix, and other video apps in the car, though we must remind you once again that you shouldn’t use such apps by any means when driving. If anything, they do come in handy when parked and waiting for someone, but other than that, they can become extremely distracting, even when they are supposed to be used for the other passengers in the car.



Leaving all of these aside, Screen2Auto is a terrific app that provides us with customization options so many users are drooling over. Installing it, however, isn’t necessarily a straightforward process, as Penotype Patcher is also required before anything else, but you can find all instructions on how to do the whole thing on the discussion thread over at XDA’s forums



