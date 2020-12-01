2022 Acura MDX to Launch December 8, Teaser Looks Just like the Prototype

The SUV gang is getting ready to welcome a new face for a familiar name next week when Acura will introduce the 2022 MDX model. Slightly delayed for reasons known to the entire planet, the redesigned model will make its commercial debut early next year.
The fourth-generation MDX was supposed to debut as a 2021 model year, but then all hell broke loose and Acura was forced to push it back one more year despite the current version of the model being around since 2014. Now, though, the wait is over as the Japanese manufacturer announced a firm date for its digital introduction, which is December the 8th.
Previously, Honda's premium division released the new MDX in a "prototype" form. Looking at the red SUV, you could tell there was nothing prototypy about it - actually, it looked pretty bland even for a 2022 production SUV. So, that means there's good news and bad news. The good news is that the appearance of the 2022 Acura MDX seems to have remained unchanged compared to the said prototype. The bad news is that, as we mentioned before, the styling of Acura's preview vehicle was - how can we put this elegantly? - less than exciting.
The styling is a clear SUV translation of the design introduced by the TLX sedan, but while the pentagon-shaped grille and the slim headlights seem to fit the latter, they don't seem to have the same impact when placed on the taller, more massive front end of an SUV. Still, it's only fair to wait until the actual production version is revealed before ripping into its unimaginative exterior design. Besides, it's a clear improvement over the current model and, at the end of the day, that's progress.
In terms of engines, the 2022 MDX will feature the 3.5-liter VTEC V6 engine as standard mated to a ten-speed automatic transmission. The powerplant will be good for around 300 hp, but those who want a bit more oomph will have to wait for the Type S version. The S will feature a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with north of 350 hp, so not exactly a great leap, but expect the amount of torque and its delivery to make the difference.
The strongest selling points for the Acura MDX are its unibody configuration (ensuring more refinement than truck-based SUVs) and the high-quality premium interior with loads of room and up to three rows of seats. The standard version will arrive at dealers early next year, whereas the Type S is expected during next summer.
