2021 Acura TLX Goes Big on Safety With Airbag That Wraps Around the Head

When the 2021 Acura TLX starts deliveries this fall, it will bring the world’s first passenger front airbag that catches the head and contains it, decreasing the odds of brain trauma in the case of angled frontal collisions. 23 photos



Unlike the traditional front airbag, which consists of a single chamber, the one Acura put in



Much like a baseball player catches a ball with his mitt, this airbag catches the head, decelerates the speed and then contains it, preventing it from rolling to the side or completely off the airbag. The decision to develop a new type of airbag was based on a study by the U.S. Department of Transportation into brain injuries in vehicle collisions, particularly angled front collisions.



“This new Acura TLX is the latest example of our safety engineering team in Ohio pursuing important innovations to advance toward our goal of a safer and, ultimately, collision-free society,” Jim Keller, president of Honda R&D Americas, says in a statement.



“I'm very proud of how our engineers analyzed new brain injury research and then took action to achieve one of the most substantial advances in airbag design in decades,” Keller adds.



In addition to this “baseball mitt” airbag and with the same goal of a reducing injury in a case of a collision, the Acura TLX will also include knee airbags for the driver and the front passenger.



