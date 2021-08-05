Uncommon Shelby F-150 Samples Twin-Turbo Upgrade, Celebrates With Dyno Flames

As far as limited-production high-performance trucks are concerned, this Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport is an exceedingly rare breed indeed. And not just because it was made in just 250 examples, but also because it’s now a twin-turbo rig.
When Shelby revealed the North American production for the F-150 Super Snake Sport would be severely limited, it probably caused a ruckus. For example, just to be sure it gets one, Post Malone allegedly snatched the very first modified truck. Complete with the supercharger kit that yields 770 horsepower.
Now, the truck known as “Hank” by its new owner has a cool backstory as well. It mimics the artist’s livery and might be the final production example created by Shelby. The only downside is that it left the factory sporting the 395-hp, naturally aspirated powertrain. But that’s not necessarily a problem, but rather an opportunity.
To do crazy stuff with it. But first, Gavin Simon, the host of the itsjusta6 channel on YouTube wants to make sure the upcoming shenanigans (sample at the very end) will have the proper backup power. So, the last time we checked up on the progress with the F-150, he was just unpacking the many aftermarket goodies that had been ordered for Hank’s upgrade project.
In the meantime, the assembly went great and the boosted F-150 made its first street passes. No worries, that action is also embedded below. Even better, the latest episode features the twin-turbo Shelby F-150 enjoying a bit of its new power via a dyno run. And the truck seems to be happy, as it celebrates by shooting flames at the 2:30 mark.
As for the figures, these aren’t too shabby at all. Remember how the supercharged Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport has no less than 770 horsepower? Well, this twin-turbo alternative has already exceeded that... and at the wheel. So, the results are certainly “very nice,” with a baseline of 560 wheel-horsepower and a jump (at the 23:05 mark) to no less than 805 whp for the big boost setup on E85!
