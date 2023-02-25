Ufogel Is an Asymmetric Alpine Cabin That Seems To Be Floating Above the Ground

Tiny houses are the perfect example of how clever design can bring together practicality and good looks. And while some people liken small dwellings to wood boxes where you can easily fall victim to claustrophobia, there are some tiny builds that stand to prove otherwise. One of these is the Ufogel, a compact tiny house crafted entirely of wood and featuring large panoramic windows that bring nature inside.

21 photos Photo: Lukas Jungmann/ Ufogel