Ufogel Is an Asymmetric Alpine Cabin That Seems To Be Floating Above the Ground

Tiny houses are the perfect example of how clever design can bring together practicality and good looks. And while some people liken small dwellings to wood boxes where you can easily fall victim to claustrophobia, there are some tiny builds that stand to prove otherwise. One of these is the Ufogel, a compact tiny house crafted entirely of wood and featuring large panoramic windows that bring nature inside.
As the tiny movement took over the world, standard, mass-produced tiny house models started flooding the market, so finding a stylish custom build became more difficult. However, there are still valuable gems hidden in the crowd, and the Ufogel is a total standout.
Located in Debant, Austria, the Ufogel can be best described as a wooden sculpture to live in. That’s because it features an intricate design that makes it resemble a UFO. Looking at it from different angles will make you wonder what it actually looks like. Some have said it reminisces a prehistoric bird, but the majority agrees it looks like an extraterrestrial home This is how its name was formed, blending the acronym UFO with “vogel,” which is the word for bird in German.
Designed by architects Peter and Lukas Jungmann, it is actually a two-story tiny house built on stilts in the East Tyrolean village of Nussdorf and is surrounded by traditional Austrian chalets. The unusually shaped cabin is perched on a hill and appears to be floating above a meadow, almost like some kind of unidentified alien object. It is a mash-up of contemporary and minimalist design and incorporates huge panoramic windows that allow inhabitants to enjoy the stunning view of the Lienz Dolomites.
Though it has a compact footprint, this stunning cabin offers 485 square feet (45 square meters) of multi-functional living space, which is more than what some small city apartments can offer.
The interiors of the curved structure are built out of waterproof larch plywood, which, along with the wood stove, creates a warm, cozy ambiance. The large angled windows allow plenty of natural light to flood the house during the day and help warm it up on colder days.
As mentioned, Ufogel is a two-story structure and features an open plan design, with a lounge and dining space, a kitchen, a bathroom, and two sleeping areas. In total, the cabin can accommodate up to five people.
The small kitchen is fully functional with a modern, almost industrial look. It features stainless steel appliances, a sink, an electric cooktop, and a refrigerator. There is also a wood-burning stove that contrasts a bit with the overall modern look but brings warmth, coziness, and a rustic character to the entire place.
The upper level houses two sleeping areas separated by a slim plywood wall and the bathroom. One of them has a huge double bed, while the other includes a twin one. A domed roof creates a nice feeling of security, while an angled half-wall creates some privacy from the rest of the house. The beautiful views of the mountains surround you everywhere in this cabin, even when you are in bed or in the shower.
Defying architectural norms, Ufogel is both a modern art sculpture and a cozy, rustic cabin that has a deep connection with its surroundings. It perfectly blends functionality with style and is truly a gem of small-scale architecture.
Obviously, this intricate abode is a one-off building, but if you want to experience living in a seemingly floating house overlooking the Alps, you can book your next holiday there, as Ufogel is a vacation rental cabin, and a night’s stay starts at $215. The gorgeous location, the out-of-this-world design, and the cozy interior atmosphere make Ufogel ideal for people who what to unwind and find inner peace.
Located in Debant, Austria, the Ufogel can be best described as a wooden sculpture to live in. That’s because it features an intricate design that makes it resemble a UFO. Looking at it from different angles will make you wonder what it actually looks like. Some have said it reminisces a prehistoric bird, but the majority agrees it looks like an extraterrestrial home This is how its name was formed, blending the acronym UFO with “vogel,” which is the word for bird in German.
Designed by architects Peter and Lukas Jungmann, it is actually a two-story tiny house built on stilts in the East Tyrolean village of Nussdorf and is surrounded by traditional Austrian chalets. The unusually shaped cabin is perched on a hill and appears to be floating above a meadow, almost like some kind of unidentified alien object. It is a mash-up of contemporary and minimalist design and incorporates huge panoramic windows that allow inhabitants to enjoy the stunning view of the Lienz Dolomites.
Though it has a compact footprint, this stunning cabin offers 485 square feet (45 square meters) of multi-functional living space, which is more than what some small city apartments can offer.
The interiors of the curved structure are built out of waterproof larch plywood, which, along with the wood stove, creates a warm, cozy ambiance. The large angled windows allow plenty of natural light to flood the house during the day and help warm it up on colder days.
As mentioned, Ufogel is a two-story structure and features an open plan design, with a lounge and dining space, a kitchen, a bathroom, and two sleeping areas. In total, the cabin can accommodate up to five people.
The small kitchen is fully functional with a modern, almost industrial look. It features stainless steel appliances, a sink, an electric cooktop, and a refrigerator. There is also a wood-burning stove that contrasts a bit with the overall modern look but brings warmth, coziness, and a rustic character to the entire place.
The upper level houses two sleeping areas separated by a slim plywood wall and the bathroom. One of them has a huge double bed, while the other includes a twin one. A domed roof creates a nice feeling of security, while an angled half-wall creates some privacy from the rest of the house. The beautiful views of the mountains surround you everywhere in this cabin, even when you are in bed or in the shower.
Defying architectural norms, Ufogel is both a modern art sculpture and a cozy, rustic cabin that has a deep connection with its surroundings. It perfectly blends functionality with style and is truly a gem of small-scale architecture.
Obviously, this intricate abode is a one-off building, but if you want to experience living in a seemingly floating house overlooking the Alps, you can book your next holiday there, as Ufogel is a vacation rental cabin, and a night’s stay starts at $215. The gorgeous location, the out-of-this-world design, and the cozy interior atmosphere make Ufogel ideal for people who what to unwind and find inner peace.