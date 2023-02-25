Android Apps Taking Over Cars, Making Android Auto and CarPlay Feel Outdated

CarPlay and Android Auto allow users to mirror the mobile screen to the display in vehicles. Thanks to this feature, applications like Google Maps and Spotify, as well as phone calls and messages, can be controlled without unlocking the phone screen.
Eventually, this reduces the distraction level behind the wheel, as Android Auto and CarPlay are fitted with voice command support for hands-free interaction.
Both systems come with one major drawback: they are entirely based on a car-optimized experience, so certain apps are blocked from running. YouTube and Netflix are two of the biggest names that aren’t allowed in the car, despite making perfect sense when the vehicle isn’t moving.
Carmakers are actively investing in more advanced infotainment systems, and CarPlay and Android Auto are slowly losing traction.
This is because the new-generation capabilities allow for more apps to run in the car, often without the need for a mobile device to power the experience.
Case in point, Mercedes’ new MB.OS operating system.
Android apps can run in cars via Android Automotive or on Android head units with third-party HU upgrades.
The cheapest alternative for running Google Maps and Waze behind the wheel is the installation of an Android tablet on the dashboard. With a Bluetooth connection, the sound can be routed to the vehicle speakers.
Mercedes’ new operating system runs Linux, a platform that has a lot in common with Android. Google’s mobile OS, for instance, runs on a custom version of the Linux kernel.
As such, Linux and Android are considered a perfect match, allowing for mobile apps to run on desktops. This is a concept that Microsoft is also using for Windows, as the company’s operating system now allows Android apps to run on desktop computers. The feature is powered by a solution called Windows Subsystem for Android and bundled with Windows 11.
Mercedes’ new API allows developers to optimize their apps to run in the company’s cars. While no further guidance on this front has been offered, the carmaker will likely still introduce a set of limitations. For example, video apps will be blocked from running when the vehicle starts moving, though the audio could still be allowed. Additionally, some app categories might be forbidden.
Android is taking over cars, and Apple's response is projected to see daylight later this year. However, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker seems more inclined to rely on partnerships with carmakers, and in the long term, this could impact the adoption of its software behind the wheel.
The next-generation CarPlay, due later this year, will be offered as part of collaborations between Apple and car manufacturers. It will indeed offer a substantially upgraded experience versus the current CarPlay version, including support for all screens in the cabin.
In terms of apps, however, CarPlay is expected to be focused on the same categories as the existing sibling. This means most restrictions could stay in place, so media apps like YouTube and Netflix might still not be allowed.
Truth be told, there’s a good reason why companies aren’t necessarily interested in bringing such apps to cars. Leaving aside the produced distraction, monetizing video content in a car is much more difficult than on a desktop computer or a mobile phone. Video streaming services, such as Netflix, would fit this strategy more efficiently, as customers are already paying for a subscription to access the content.
Android Automotive, the fully featured operating system that carmakers can install at the hardware level, is also winning the hearts of more companies. This is a big win for Google, not only in terms of Android adoption but also as far as data is concerned. With Android Automotive, Google gets access to vehicle data, including battery range for Google Maps navigation.
Not all carmakers are willing to give up on customer data in exchange for Android in their cars. BMW is one of the biggest names that refused to do so, and the German carmaker plans to use an open-source version of Android Automotive without Google services built in.
This will allow BMW to maintain its own app store and provide drivers with alternatives to Google services, eventually still offering Android apps but without giving in control to the search company. The German carmaker will unveil the first models running Android Automotive next year. The biggest challenge will be the development of an app arsenal that can replace Google’s services, including Google Maps, the default navigation software.
Both systems come with one major drawback: they are entirely based on a car-optimized experience, so certain apps are blocked from running. YouTube and Netflix are two of the biggest names that aren’t allowed in the car, despite making perfect sense when the vehicle isn’t moving.
Carmakers are actively investing in more advanced infotainment systems, and CarPlay and Android Auto are slowly losing traction.
This is because the new-generation capabilities allow for more apps to run in the car, often without the need for a mobile device to power the experience.
Case in point, Mercedes’ new MB.OS operating system.
Android apps can run in cars via Android Automotive or on Android head units with third-party HU upgrades.
The cheapest alternative for running Google Maps and Waze behind the wheel is the installation of an Android tablet on the dashboard. With a Bluetooth connection, the sound can be routed to the vehicle speakers.
Mercedes’ new operating system runs Linux, a platform that has a lot in common with Android. Google’s mobile OS, for instance, runs on a custom version of the Linux kernel.
As such, Linux and Android are considered a perfect match, allowing for mobile apps to run on desktops. This is a concept that Microsoft is also using for Windows, as the company’s operating system now allows Android apps to run on desktop computers. The feature is powered by a solution called Windows Subsystem for Android and bundled with Windows 11.
Mercedes’ new API allows developers to optimize their apps to run in the company’s cars. While no further guidance on this front has been offered, the carmaker will likely still introduce a set of limitations. For example, video apps will be blocked from running when the vehicle starts moving, though the audio could still be allowed. Additionally, some app categories might be forbidden.
Apple’s answer
Android is taking over cars, and Apple's response is projected to see daylight later this year. However, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker seems more inclined to rely on partnerships with carmakers, and in the long term, this could impact the adoption of its software behind the wheel.
The next-generation CarPlay, due later this year, will be offered as part of collaborations between Apple and car manufacturers. It will indeed offer a substantially upgraded experience versus the current CarPlay version, including support for all screens in the cabin.
In terms of apps, however, CarPlay is expected to be focused on the same categories as the existing sibling. This means most restrictions could stay in place, so media apps like YouTube and Netflix might still not be allowed.
Truth be told, there’s a good reason why companies aren’t necessarily interested in bringing such apps to cars. Leaving aside the produced distraction, monetizing video content in a car is much more difficult than on a desktop computer or a mobile phone. Video streaming services, such as Netflix, would fit this strategy more efficiently, as customers are already paying for a subscription to access the content.
Android Automotive, the fully featured operating system that carmakers can install at the hardware level, is also winning the hearts of more companies. This is a big win for Google, not only in terms of Android adoption but also as far as data is concerned. With Android Automotive, Google gets access to vehicle data, including battery range for Google Maps navigation.
Not all carmakers are willing to give up on customer data in exchange for Android in their cars. BMW is one of the biggest names that refused to do so, and the German carmaker plans to use an open-source version of Android Automotive without Google services built in.
This will allow BMW to maintain its own app store and provide drivers with alternatives to Google services, eventually still offering Android apps but without giving in control to the search company. The German carmaker will unveil the first models running Android Automotive next year. The biggest challenge will be the development of an app arsenal that can replace Google’s services, including Google Maps, the default navigation software.