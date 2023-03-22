Two-Loft Home With Separate Staircases Redefines Tiny Living Luxury

“Inventive” is one of the best words to describe the field of tiny home design. It’s as if space limitations challenged designers and builders to come up with the most original ideas and solutions. Think you’ve seen everything about these micro dwellings on wheels? Well, new concepts and features are constantly popping up. If nothing else, they at least broaden our perspective and inspire us to aim for more.
In many parts of the world, legislation still needs to catch up with the fast developments connected to mobile living. New Zealand, for instance, has an official framework on a national level, but regulations still need serious tweaking. As it usually happens, paperwork can become a hassle. But this isn’t stopping Kiwis from ditching conventional housing in favor of smaller homes, built on trailers.
Tiny living keeps growing in popularity here, and we’ve seen some of the best tiny house designs come from this country. Kereru seems to be a popular name for tiny homes in New Zealand, inspired by a local bird. Littlefoot Tiny Home’s Kereru is still a concept, but one that makes perfect sense.
Like all of this brand’s designs, the Kereru might seem unusually big. But that’s the beauty of tiny living – you can go from something that’s extra small, up to “oversized” mobile homes. The Kereru was designed as a family home with two loft bedrooms, which required additional length. This makes it 10-meter-long (32.8 feet) and significantly wider than most tiny homes, but still legally towable (the limit in NZ is 3.1 meters/10.1 feet, and the Kereru is three-meter-wide/9.8 feet).
two loft bedrooms, but it’s the only one we’ve seen that boasts two separate staircases, for each. Normally, you’d either have stairs for one and a ladder for the other one, or a beautiful split-staircase design, in the center of the home. Littlefoot took a different approach. In this case, a spacious kitchen dominates the center of the home, while each of the bedrooms gets plenty of privacy.
Privacy can be a real luxury when it comes to small spaces. Instead of two loft bedrooms that are very close and facing each other, this design makes them feel more like conventional rooms, thanks to proper separation. You’ve got the first one at one end of the house, above the lounge area, and the second one at the other end, above the bathroom.
The main loft bedroom is designed not just with generous windows, but also with a huge skylight, allowing plenty of natural light in. There’s also considerable storage space, and the recessed lights create the right atmosphere without taking extra space. Secluded, yet bright and airy, this looks like a great bedroom for a tiny house.
The one above the lounge area stays more in line with the typical tiny house lofts. It’s not very big, and not so private. The advantage is that there’s more space available for a bulkier staircase with abundant under-stair storage.
Socializing can become even more important than storage, over time, when living in a tiny home. According to Kereru’s builder, and based on customer feedback, having enough space for both of these things is one of the key factors for successful tiny living.
This is why the Littlefoot houses were designed to be transportable to the preferred location, but not for constant travel. Smaller models would be better suited for that. The Kereru, instead, is built to last, and to become someone’s forever home (it’s professionally built to code).
A beautifully-designed, top-quality kitchen is another luxury when it comes to tiny homes. One of the best things about this particular layout is the separate breakfast bar, noticeable as soon as you walk in. This leaves the generous countertop free for preparing meals, while also providing great views on both sides. The built-in storage area on the wall that separates the kitchen from the bathroom, with multiple shelves, is another interesting addition that doesn’t clutter the space.
Kereru’s extra length also translates to a bigger bathroom. Even though it doesn’t include more than the basics, it’s a lot airier and brighter than typical tiny home bathrooms, which tend to get crammed. The elegant finishes and the optional tiled shower also make a difference, adding a touch of glam.
Larger tiny homes, like the Kereru, have their pros and cons, but one thing’s for sure – you rarely get to see elegance, privacy, and comfort wrapped in a functional tiny home that’s easily transportable.
