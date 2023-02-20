The Airlie Is a Perfectly-Posh Tiny That Can Go Off-Grid

The tiny living “revolution” seems to be taking over Australia. There are hundreds of builders specializing in this form of alternative housing, and that’s still barely enough to keep up with the demand. Luxe Tiny Homes is still a young brand, with just a handful of models, but one that’s already won the hearts of many people with its truly livable, practical builds.
It’s one thing to be intrigued by the possibility of switching to a tiny home, and a totally different thing to find a tiny house that you can call “home.” It can be a hassle to try to make sense of all the inherent challenges of these small dwellings, from the plumbing and electrical options to the permits and parking regulations.
There are plenty of beautiful designs out there, but few that blend the qualities of a high-quality apartment with the advantages of a mobile home, the way that Airlie does. This is one of the models offered by the Victoria-based Luxe Tiny Homes in Australia, and a great example of tiny living done right.
On one hand, it seems to be as solid and as luxurious as a top-quality apartment. On the other hand, it can go completely off-grid just as easily as it integrates into a conventional urban living space.
Since all of this builder’s models are built on road trailers, the Airlie also fits within the legal size requirements. This makes it a little over 4-meter-tall (14 feet), 2.5-meter-wide (8 feet), and 8-meter-long (the legal limit, in this case, is 12.5 meters (41 feet) including the drawbar). Without the furniture and appliances, it weighs 4.5 tonnes (approximately 4.9 tons) and it comes on a pre-registered, heavy-duty trailer fitted with electrically-braked wheels.
The total surface adds up to 26 square meters (280 square feet), enough to accommodate a small family of four, and to boast some impressive perks, such as the largest loft bedroom of its kind, generous underfloor storage space and enough room for all modern appliances.
The Airlie looks stylish even from a distance, with its matte black external cladding that perfectly complements the double glass doors and large windows. Once inside, the open-plan layout reveals a spacious, airy kitchen, a sizeable living area, and an unexpectedly large bathroom.
tiny living is a lot about connecting more with the surroundings. Thanks to this breakfast bar, the folks living inside the Airlie get to do that at least each morning.
The kitchen also comes with a full-size oven and a four-burner stove (which can also be removed, if the owners have something else in mind), plus enough room for a large fridge. The lounge area was designed to fit in the classic sofa, coffee table, and wall-mounted TV, but the best part about it is that it also takes advantage of the natural light and fresh air welcomed in through an extra-large awning window. When it gets too hot, a discrete ceiling fan makes things comfortable, and there’s even extra space left for a tiny bookshelf.
One of the Airlie’s top features is the bathroom that’s said to be bigger than what typical apartments have. It also looks remarkably luxurious, boasting tiled walls, a frameless glass shower and base, and a vanity with a stone bench top that’s similar to the one in the kitchen. The contrasting black fixtures add a touch of glam, and there’s also enough room to add in a washing machine.
Conventional stairs lead up to the loft bedroom (so no pesky ladder) that’s beautifully designed to seem even more spacious (thanks to the white ceiling and walls, plus the discrete lighting). It easily fits in a queen-size bed and a wardrobe. Plus, for a little extra charm, the Luxe Tiny Homes team can add a generous skylight window.
As you can see, Airlie is perfectly “urban,” but can also go off-grid, since more and more people seem to be looking for that. This means opting for a composting or incinerating toilet instead of a flush one, adding a custom solar package that includes solar panels and battery storage options adapted to individual needs, and integrating storage tanks for black and gray water.
In the end, each Airlie will be different, and made-to-measure for its owners. As for pricing, the Airlie is once again balanced, sitting between the more expensive Byron and the smaller Barossa. For AUD $140,690 (around $97,000), someone could start customizing their perfect tiny home and have it ready in no time.
