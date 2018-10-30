autoevolution

Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Sesto Elemento Widebody Rendering Is Ready To Offend

30 Oct 2018, 15:49 UTC
by author pic
First of all, allow us to point out that purists don't need to fret at the sight of the image we have here, since this modded Lamborghini Sesto Elemento is but a rendering. Then again, there are also aficionados out there who would commission such a build.
We'll start by reminding you that the Sesto Elemento is more than a concept cars. That's because the Italian automotive producer built around twenty examples of the carbon toy, with each being priced at around $2.2 million.

The idea behind the machine was to be a real-life representation of the Lamborghini Supercar Manifesto - we're talking about the company's 2010 commitment towards making its machines lighter by using more carbon fiber.

As such, the Sesto Element tips the scales at just under one ton (think: 999 kilograms or 2,202 lbs), which makes it significantly friendlier to the scales compared to a standard Huracan, which weighs in at 1,553 kg (3,424 lbs).

Returning to the pixel play we have here, which comes from Carlifestyle, this takes the Italian exotic to a whole new level.

The exposed rear side of the Sesto Elemento allows us to notice the twin-turbo kit fitted to the car. And since TT Gallardos and Huracans are popular in the real world, the concept behind this toy might not seem all that wild.

However, we can't say the same thing about the widebody take. And that's because, in our book, it would be a pity to see an aftermarket producer playing with the splendid lines of the Sesto Elemento.

Then again, there are obviously gearheads who beg to differ, which is how we end up with widebody Lambos at car meets.

However, given the collectible nature of the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento, it's unlikely that any owner will want to take such a four-wheeled jewel down the aftermarket path.
