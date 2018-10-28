2020 Lamborghini Huracan Facelift Rendered Based on Spyshots, Looks Legit

We first brought spyshots of the upcoming 2020 Lamborghini Huracan earlier this fall and we are now back on the topic. This time around, we've brought along a rendering that portrays the revised supercar.
The pixel play we have here is based on the spyshots, even though it doesn't showcase the rear end of the car (more on that below).
The most noticeable changes come from the side air intakes on the front bumper, which features winglets that visually set the Raging Bull apart. We must also note the air intakes sitting behind the rear wheels, as these now feature new mid-section elements.
As for the posterior of the vehicle, spyshots have shown us that this is the area with the most visual changes. And it seems that the standard Huracan facelift will get plenty of bits and pieces seen on the Huracan Performante, such as the higher-placed exhaust tips.
As for the tech side of the mid-cycle revamp, the recent introduction of the 2019 Audi R8 facelift has shown what we can expect and the upcoming changes for the Italian exotic shouldn't be all that important.
For one thing, we're not expecting the facelift to make the normal Huracan as quick as the Performante, as, for instance, the upcoming model shouldn't receive the active aero of the special edition.
On the power front, the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 should gain a bit of power, with 620 or 630 hp being the expected figure (the Performante packs 640 ponies).
The revised Audi R8 got a tad heavier (over 40 lbs) due to introducing emission hardware that would allow the supercar to comply with the stricter WLTP testing procedure that was introduced in Europe this fall. Audi compensated for that by giving the car some extra power, while also making a the anti-roll bars a bit ligther and we're expecting similar moves on Lamborghini's side.
