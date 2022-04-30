Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette ZR1 Expected With 850 HP for Model Year 2025 or 2026

Introduced in July 2019 for the 2020 model year, the C8 Corvette hasn’t even shown its full potential yet. Following the small-block Stingray and flat-plane Z06, the E-Ray will join the family next year with electric all-wheel drive in the guise of an electrified front axle and the LT2 out back.
The E-Ray is a wide-bodied affair like the Z06, albeit a very different animal under the skin due to the pushrod engine lifted from the Stingray and the near-instant torque developed by the front-mounted electric drive unit. As for the next step in the evolutionary path to mid-engine greatness, the ZR1 can be summarily described as a Z06 with a couple of turbochargers.
Previously rumored for the 2024 model year, the ZR1 is now expected for 2025 or 2026 according to Muscle Cars & Trucks. Approximately 850 horsepower are rumored, which isn’t wishful thinking if you remember that the LT6 in the Z06 cranks out 670 ponies at 8,400 revolutions per minute.
Referred to as the LT7, the force-fed mill should be a torque monster as well. The LT6 makes do with 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) at 6,300 revolutions per minute, as in fewer pound-feet than the Stingray’s LT2 small-block V8.
Torque estimates range from wild to really wild, as in circa 825 pound-feet (1,119 Nm). Sensible pants on, even 600 pound-feet (813 Nm) would be more than adequate if you remember that the McLaren 765LT makes 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) at 5,500 rpm from a displacement of 4.0 liters. The more realistic of the two guesstimates would make the ZR1 a genuine alternative to thoroughbred supercars like the aforementioned special-edition Macca.
As for pricing, well, it’s nearly impossible to make an educated guess with the limited amount of information we currently have. For reference, the previous-generation ZR1 used to retail at $122,095 for the 2019 model year, including $1,095 for the delivery fee and $2,100 for the gas-guzzler tax.
