This Is What Happens When You Use an SUV Instead of a Pick-Up Truck to Carry Stuff

Using your vehicle to carry things that make a mess is a decision that many people regret, especially if they do not cover the carpet, seats, or trunk liner with anything to prevent them from getting dirty. When life gets in the way, and you have to carry something that makes a mess every day, things get even worse.
For example, the owner of an early model of the second-generation Chevrolet Equinox had to carry hay every day for a couple of weeks to feed an ailing horse. The equine was under its ideal weight, so its caretaker had to take a 45-minute drive every day to make sure it gets fed with hay. As you can imagine, carrying a bale of hay every day in your vehicle will leave a few marks.
When the same vehicle is used on a farm, where you have mud, dirt, and sand, things get even messier than before. As the detailing specialists noted, this vehicle was in need of their help, and they were happy to work an entire workday on it alone.
The transformation is fantastic to watch, as it just goes to show the power of a good vacuum cleaner in a dirty vehicle. Unlike other disaster detailing jobs, where the vehicle in question had been essentially abandoned for years, this vehicle was still in use, but it was dirty.
The specialists at WD Detailing walk us through the steps of the cleaning process. With a bit of caution, the right tools, several hours of your time, and good-old-fashioned elbow grease, you could do something like this at home for your vehicle, so watch the video to cover the basics.
First, you vacuum the interior, then you take out the floor mats, and vacuum under them as well. So far, so good, right? The next step is to use automotive-grade cleaning supplies, which may require a bit more attention than just a vacuum cleaner.
Second, the detailing specialists use an injection-extraction vacuum cleaner, as well as a brush on a drill. Both these elements are not for beginners, as there is a risk of damaging the upholstery if you apply too much pressure, insufficient cleaning solution, or just focus too much on a spot.
Third, all the surfaces inside must receive the appropriate cleaning solution sprayed on them, and then wiped clean with a microfiber towel. The latter can be reused repeatedly, but using several will allow you to have a clean one on hand every time.
The fourth part is making sure everything gets to dry in a well-ventilated space, at an appropriate temperature, which will prevent mold from forming. It looks easy when you read it or when you watch someone else do it, but things change when you have to put in the world.
When the same vehicle is used on a farm, where you have mud, dirt, and sand, things get even messier than before. As the detailing specialists noted, this vehicle was in need of their help, and they were happy to work an entire workday on it alone.
The transformation is fantastic to watch, as it just goes to show the power of a good vacuum cleaner in a dirty vehicle. Unlike other disaster detailing jobs, where the vehicle in question had been essentially abandoned for years, this vehicle was still in use, but it was dirty.
The specialists at WD Detailing walk us through the steps of the cleaning process. With a bit of caution, the right tools, several hours of your time, and good-old-fashioned elbow grease, you could do something like this at home for your vehicle, so watch the video to cover the basics.
First, you vacuum the interior, then you take out the floor mats, and vacuum under them as well. So far, so good, right? The next step is to use automotive-grade cleaning supplies, which may require a bit more attention than just a vacuum cleaner.
Second, the detailing specialists use an injection-extraction vacuum cleaner, as well as a brush on a drill. Both these elements are not for beginners, as there is a risk of damaging the upholstery if you apply too much pressure, insufficient cleaning solution, or just focus too much on a spot.
Third, all the surfaces inside must receive the appropriate cleaning solution sprayed on them, and then wiped clean with a microfiber towel. The latter can be reused repeatedly, but using several will allow you to have a clean one on hand every time.
The fourth part is making sure everything gets to dry in a well-ventilated space, at an appropriate temperature, which will prevent mold from forming. It looks easy when you read it or when you watch someone else do it, but things change when you have to put in the world.