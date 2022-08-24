Turkey Quietly Sent 50 Mine-Resistant Armored Vehicles to the Ukrainian Military

Kirpi (Hedgehog) is a powerful, rugged ambush-protected vehicle used by Turkish Land Forces Command (TLFC). Now, 50 of these beasts have apparently gone to Ukraine to help the local army, proving their prowess against the Russian forces.
The Ukrainian military got a boost in the form of 50 mine-resistant armored vehicles coming from Turkey, according to Defense News. The Kirpi MRAP (mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle) is manufactured by BMC, but the ones that were sent to Ukraine are not coming directly from BMC, but are used vehicles from the Turkish government’s own inventory.
The Kirpi made its official debut in 2010 and, according to Army Technology, it’s based on the Israeli-designed mine-protected carrier called the Navigator. In 2018, the Kirpi II 4x4 was launched, and both versions are currently used by the Turkish Army, as well as military forces in other countries.
The 7.3-meter-long (23.9 feet) platform of the Kirpi holds an armored cabin that’s packed with protection features, including bullet-proof windows, mine blast-resistant seats, armored windshields, and an emergency exit hatch.
A Cummins ISL9E3 375 Euro-3 diesel engine enables the Turkish MRAP to reach a maximum speed of 65 mph (105 kph). Fitted with special tires that are capable of handling different types of terrain, and boasting a ground clearance of 400 mm, the Kirpi looks like it can make its way through challenging conditions.
In addition to the usual mission systems such as navigation and radio, the MRAP is also equipped with a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) protection system and a machine gun. The custom version of the Kirpi 4x4 can also include a robotic arm that’s able to detect and eliminate explosive threats.
According to the government source cited by Defense News, this is just the first batch of MRAPs delivered to the Ukrainian military by the Ankara government, with more to follow.
