Rolls-Royce Engines to Power One of the Toughest Wheeled Armored Vehicles in the World

The British Army’s Boxer MIVs (Mechanized Infantry Vehicles) are getting a power boost. All the new Boxer vehicles that were recently ordered will be equipped with the mtu 8V 199 TE21 engine.
Back in 2019, UK’s Defense Secretary was confirming a multi-billion deal that would add 500 Boxer MIVs to the British Army’s fleet. Considered one of the most advanced vehicles of its kind, Boxer is a next-generation all-terrain fighting vehicle with a unique design and enhanced capabilities.
Its most remarkable characteristic is the modular design, comprised of a drive module and a mission module. This allows the same base platform to be turned into a command vehicle, an infantry carrier, an ambulance, or a specialist carrier, depending on what’s needed on the spot. And apparently it takes less than an hour to reconfigure it.
External high-definition, long-range cameras literally keep an eye on potential threats even when the vehicle is moving at a greater speed, and the information is sent safely to the soldiers inside, through a digital display. This 26-foot-long (7.9 meters) beast can hit 60 mph (96.5 kph) and in addition to ballistic protection it also boasts a nuclear, biological, and chemical (NBC) protection system.
The new Boxer MIVs to be delivered to the British Army will get a 70 KW boost compared to the previous ones, thanks to the more powerful mtu 8V 199 TE21 engine that delivers 600 KW. According to Rolls-Royce, the British Army’s Boxer will be the first version of this vehicle to be equipped with this engine, while the other Boxers operating around the world are still equipped with a less-powerful mtu engine.
This enhanced power output means increased agility, even considering the Boxer’s heavy weight, and also a higher electrical load.
Rolls-Royce will deliver 523 of these powerful mtu Series 199 engines for UK’s Army, and it’s the first time that they’ll be manufactured in the UK, in in East Grinstead
Its most remarkable characteristic is the modular design, comprised of a drive module and a mission module. This allows the same base platform to be turned into a command vehicle, an infantry carrier, an ambulance, or a specialist carrier, depending on what’s needed on the spot. And apparently it takes less than an hour to reconfigure it.
External high-definition, long-range cameras literally keep an eye on potential threats even when the vehicle is moving at a greater speed, and the information is sent safely to the soldiers inside, through a digital display. This 26-foot-long (7.9 meters) beast can hit 60 mph (96.5 kph) and in addition to ballistic protection it also boasts a nuclear, biological, and chemical (NBC) protection system.
The new Boxer MIVs to be delivered to the British Army will get a 70 KW boost compared to the previous ones, thanks to the more powerful mtu 8V 199 TE21 engine that delivers 600 KW. According to Rolls-Royce, the British Army’s Boxer will be the first version of this vehicle to be equipped with this engine, while the other Boxers operating around the world are still equipped with a less-powerful mtu engine.
This enhanced power output means increased agility, even considering the Boxer’s heavy weight, and also a higher electrical load.
Rolls-Royce will deliver 523 of these powerful mtu Series 199 engines for UK’s Army, and it’s the first time that they’ll be manufactured in the UK, in in East Grinstead