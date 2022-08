Rolls-Royce Engines to Power One of the Toughest Wheeled Armored Vehicles in the World

KW

Back in 2019, UK’s Defense Secretary was confirming a multi-billion deal that would add 500 Boxer MIVs to the British Army’s fleet. Considered one of the most advanced vehicles of its kind, Boxer is a next-generation all-terrain fighting vehicle with a unique design and enhanced capabilities.Its most remarkable characteristic is the modular design, comprised of a drive module and a mission module. This allows the same base platform to be turned into a command vehicle, an infantry carrier, an ambulance, or a specialist carrier, depending on what’s needed on the spot. And apparently it takes less than an hour to reconfigure it.External high-definition, long-range cameras literally keep an eye on potential threats even when the vehicle is moving at a greater speed, and the information is sent safely to the soldiers inside, through a digital display. This 26-foot-long (7.9 meters) beast can hit 60 mph (96.5 kph) and in addition to ballistic protection it also boasts a nuclear, biological, and chemical (NBC) protection system.The new Boxer MIVs to be delivered to the British Army will get a 70boost compared to the previous ones, thanks to the more powerful mtu 8V 199 TE21 engine that delivers 600 KW. According to Rolls-Royce, the British Army’s Boxer will be the first version of this vehicle to be equipped with this engine, while the other Boxers operating around the world are still equipped with a less-powerful mtu engine.This enhanced power output means increased agility, even considering the Boxer’s heavy weight, and also a higher electrical load. Rolls-Royce will deliver 523 of these powerful mtu Series 199 engines for UK’s Army, and it’s the first time that they’ll be manufactured in the UK, in in East Grinstead