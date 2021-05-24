Russian Army's Aleut All-terrain Vehicle Can Take On the Toughest Challenges

The ARMY military-technical forum in Russia is a complex event and a great opportunity for the latest military innovations to be officially presented.
According to an Eastern Military District statement, this year’s edition takes place at the Vostochny airfield, in Ulan-Ude, and it sounds like it’s going to be an exciting one, since a variety of weapon systems, military vehicles and technologies will be displayed, some of which for the first time.
Armored vehicles have become one of the focuses of the Russian Army since the Typhoon program was launched about 10 years ago. Over the years, several models in the Typhoon family were developed and introduced as armored vehicles that are able not only to provide safe transportation for troops, but to also be equipped with various weapon systems, for different purposes.
Designed to operate in the roughest climate conditions and on challenging roads, the GAZ-3344-20 Aleut all-terrain vehicle is a force to be reckoned with. Russia is known for having areas with some of the harshest geographical characteristics.
In fact, this vehicle got its name from the Aleutian Islands, situated between the Bering sea and the Pacific Ocean. Most of them are part of the Alaska state, but a small group of 4 islands are known as the Komandor Islands, under Russian federal jurisdiction.
What stands out the most about this fierce-looking ATV is its modular design. The front module has enough room for 5 people, including the driver, while the rear module can accommodate 15 people and is versatile enough to be used as a command post, a medical unit or a sleep cabin for the troops. Since it can operate in extreme weather conditions and on difficult terrain, as well as overpass water obstacles, the Aleut was destined for missions in remote geographical areas.
The GAZ-3344-20 Aleut was developed in the last couple of years and it entered service with the Eastern Military District this year.
