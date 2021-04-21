4 2 Russian BMD-2 Armored Vehicles Fall Out of the Sky During Drill

Russian Msta-S Howitzer Is Even Deadlier When Joined by the Orlan-10E Drone

Rostec, one of Russia’s biggest state military-industrial corporations, has recently conducted a demonstrative exercise for a “foreign customer”, with the purpose of showing the Msta-S self-propelled howitzer operating together with an Orlan-10E drone. 1 photo



It is considered one of the lightest in the 155 mm class and some of its best assets include a gun that can be loaded at various elevation angles and the ability to cross through water obstacles that are 15 ft. (5 m) deep and 3,280 ft. (1,000 m) wide.



The Orlan-10E



Weighing around 22 lbs. (10 kg), the Orlan-10E drone is able to continue to fly for 10 hours and to emit video signals on a 74-mile (120 km) distance.



During the exercise, that was set up to demonstrate how these two weapon systems can coordinate their actions, the drone initiated by locating the target. Then, based on the data received from the drone, the control system performed the calculations for the firing. After receiving these calculations, the crew on the howitzer conducted the firing.



The Orlan-10E drone was able to successfully locate and then transfer the target coordinates to the control system and the Msta-S self-propelled howitzer also proved its capabilities, by firing at a maximum distance of 25 miles (40 km).



