1993 Yakovlev Yak-18T Previously Owned by Russian Army Costs Less Than a Bentley

The Yakovlev Yak-18T completed its first flight back in 1967, and since then, it was used not only for aerobatics but also for training pilots in Russia. 8 photos



With the annual inspection due in August this year, this Yak-18T still comes with the Vedeneyev M-14PF 9-cylinder engine developing 400 horsepower, and according to the listing, everything is running like new.



Since it’s built specifically with aerobatics in mind, the Yak-18T comes with full aerobatics inverted fuel and oil systems, converted European avionics, a two-piece windscreen, and an upgraded 3-blade MT propeller.



It features extra tanks placed on the wings with a maximum capacity of 80 liters (21.13 gallons) and a lightweight alternator and upgraded sound insulation.



The one that we have here previously belonged to the Russian military , too, being used by the army for approximately 45 hours and two years. And now, you can be the one flying it back home at the right price.First of all, the four-seat aircraft is believed to have spent several years in storage, as a post on AvBuyer reveals the Yak-18T didn’t fly once between 1995 and 2003.On the other hand, after eight years in storage, the aircraft was restored in Lithuania and Hungary, and the current owner says they’ve been personally involved in bringing back the plane to new condition. The restoration process was completed in approximately four years, and when it was done, the plane looked just like you can see it in the photos here.With the annual inspection due in August this year, this Yak-18T still comes with the Vedeneyev M-14PF 9-cylinder engine developing 400 horsepower, and according to the listing, everything is running like new.Since it’s built specifically with aerobatics in mind, the Yak-18T comes with full aerobatics inverted fuel and oil systems, converted European avionics, a two-piece windscreen, and an upgraded 3-blade MT propeller.It features extra tanks placed on the wings with a maximum capacity of 80 liters (21.13 gallons) and a lightweight alternator and upgraded sound insulation.The photos and videos published by the seller indeed confirm the aircraft is in excellent condition, and the total airframe time is believed to be close to 380 hours.So how much is a Yak-18T in this mint condition really worth? This particular example isn’t as expensive as you’d expect it to be, as it’s listed with a selling price of £120,000 (for our American readers, that’s close to $170,000).

