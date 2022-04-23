Rick Ross Reveals an Armored Vehicle for His Upcoming Car Show, It Has Louis Vuitton Seats

You might have heard by now that Rick Ross will be hosting the first edition of his car exhibition, Rick Ross Car and Bike Show. And the rapper just received an armored vehicle, with a surprise inside: a Louis Vuitton seat.
One of the biggest names in the hip hop industry, Rick Ross wants to take it one step further, and dip his toes in the car industry, too.
On May 21st, the rapper will be hosting the Rick Ross Car and Bike Show at his 235-acre property in Atlanta, Georgia, called “The Promise Land.” Ross, whose collection comprises more than one hundred units, has been welcoming lots of other models over the last few weeks.
And the event will even feature a camouflaged armored truck equipped with guns, which the rapper wrongly calls a “tank.” Ross shared a video of the moment it was delivered and gave us a complete tour of the exterior.
But the surprise comes on the inside. Despite the fact that the armored carrier’s interior shows obvious wear and tear, the passenger's seat is wrapped in Louis Vuitton leather. This takes us back to one of Ross’ rides, a custom-made Hummer H1 with a Louis Vuitton interior, which we’re guessing will also be present at the auto show.
Ross will be introducing his collection, which is a mix of classic and modern automobiles, plus two new NASCAR racing cars. He has also invited his famous friends with expensive wheels to flaunt them during the "most anticipated car show of 2022," as Rick calls it.
According to the event’s official website, the rapper is asking for $750 from people whose cars or bikes will participate in the show. That price will cover two general admission tickets. Those who want to sell their car at the fair have to pay $1,000. When it comes to vendors, the fee is $2,500 for two people.
There's a VIP Package available for $2,500, which includes a reception pass, a parking pass, car access, VIP car placement, a gift bag, and the option to "party with the BOSS." General admissions have a price tag of $250, without parking, which sells for $50 per day. And you have to park somewhere, right?
