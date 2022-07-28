Armored Cadillac Escalade Chairman Mixes Finest Luxury and Top-Level Security

For many regular drivers, car security typically means remembering to lock the doors, but the armored vehicles built by INKAS give the word “protection” a whole new meaning. The Canadian security firm specializes in giving ballistic protection to otherwise ordinary vehicles, and we’ve seen several high-end bulletproof Toyotas, BMWs, and Mercedes from them.
The team at the automotive armoring outfit has now turned their attention to the Cadillac Escalade and gave the vehicle the armored treatment. If you ask us, they have outdone themselves this time, as we’ve never seen such an opulent and lavish transformation before.
Cadillac Escalade already comes with exceptional interior style and is able to carry VIPs from point A to point B in the utmost comfort, but with INKAS’ signature reinforcement treatment, Caddy’s flagship luxury SUV is now capable of protecting them from assault rifles and grenades.
The Armored Cadillac Escalade Chairman VIP edition comes with 360-degree armor designed to meet the CEN 1063 BR6 standard, which means it offers protection against bullets from high-power assault rifles such as the Avtomat Kalashnikova AK-47 and ArmaLite AR-10. Moreover, the V8-powered SUV can also withstand simultaneous explosions from two DM51 hand grenades.
This is all made possible by the reinforced critical structure points, multilayer bullet-resistant glass, and other structural modifications made by INKAS.
All of it is the armored treatment we’ve come to expect from the automotive security firm, but what really blew us away is the jaw-dropping interior of the car, which can easily be mistaken for the cabin of a private jet.
The Chairman Package really transformed the interior to make it fit even for the most pretentious VIPs.
INKAS raised the roof of the car by five inches (almost 13 centimeters) to provide additional headroom in the cabin. It also outfitted it with temperature-controlled, massaging captains chairs featuring custom pattern stitching, jump seats, powered foldable tables for when the VIPs need to work, a 19-speaker sound system, and ambient lighting.
There’s also a llarge screen hidden on the automated driver partition wall and a completely reimagined vehicle control system that lets occupants customize the environment to their taste.
Pricing details for the Armored Cadillac Escalade Chairman VIP Edition haven’t yet been revealed, but if you’re interested, you can visit INKAS' website and request a quote.
