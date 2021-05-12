This Armored 1995 Land Rover Defender Was Used by the UN in the Bosnian War

Following the fall of the Berlin Wall and the Soviet Union’s disintegration into the Russian Federation and 14 other states, the Powder Keg of Europe blew up once more. The Bosnian War that brought incommensurable misery to Bosnia and Herzegovina stands out as one of the most violent events of the 1990s. The United Nations Protection Force used many armored vehicles during the conflict, including this low-mileage Defender 110.
Imported to the United States in October 2020, the left-hand-drive model is currently titled in Florida with 46,200 kilometers (28,800 miles) on the clock. Finished in white over a gray interior that still features the original upholstery and switchgear, the Landy boasts armored doors, roof, grille, and rear cabin structure in addition to bulletproof windows all around.
Based on the mileage and relatively unmolested exterior appearance, chassis number SALLDHMF8TA976562 hasn’t seen too much action during the Bosnian armed conflict. The war concluded in December 1995, which further explains the condition of the four-wheel-drive utility vehicle.
Now riding on 16-inch steel wheels, this Defender can take mine blasts thanks to armored plating on the underbody. The only modifications performed under current ownership are the custom-designed carpeting and R-134a A/C refrigerant, which replaces the original R-12 freon refrigerant.
Selling with import documentation as Bosnian registration papers, the truck-based SUV was reportedly purchased from a Land Rover dealership in Sarajevo, the capital and largest city of the south-eastern European country. Given its venerable age and rather tumultuous first year of existence in Europe, the Landy does exhibit a few notable imperfections.
The inner bolster of the driver’s seat is a little worn, there are cracks in the transfer case shift knob, someone drilled holes in the center of the dashboard, some rust has built on the exhaust, one of the rear doors is scraped, and stone chips are present on the grille and front valance. Be that as it may, the four-pot diesel-powered Land Rover is mechanically sound.
Originally rated at 111 horsepower and 195 pound-feet (264 Nm) of torque from 1,800 revolutions, the 2.5-liter motor sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear wheels or both axles with the help of a five-speed manual and a two-speed transfer case. At the time of writing, the Defender is listed on Cars & Bids with a high bid of $12,818 and five days of bidding left.
