Range Rover "Coupe" Rendering Doesn't Look Like a Worthy BMW X6 Rival

When BMW began making the X6, it also coined the Sports Activity Coupe. It seemed like a stupid idea, taking all the practicality out of an X5 to make something that looked nothing like a traditional off-roader. Oh, how Land Rover designers must have smirked.
We still remember how strong criticism from Top Gear skewed the automotive world's perception of the BMW X6. But the model made a lot of money and eventually got an X6 M performance variant. The imaginative Bavarian model quickly had a rival from Mercedes, and both companies also developed smaller versions, namely the X4 and GLC Coupe.
Even today, SUV-Coupe hybrids are seen as just a fad that will eventually pass. But all automakers need to take it seriously. We're seeing the shape becoming mainstream thanks to Volkswagen Group or Renault's affordable Arkana.
But even though there's demand at any price, Land Rover has stayed away from this "fad." Their answer is the Velar, which does have much sportier lines than the traditional Land Rover. Yet it doesn't have the sloped roof of an X6.
In his latest digital creation, artist superrenderscars creates the Range Rover Coupe we wanted to see. It's a very unusual 4x4 that we want to call ugly, but it might just be a knee-jerk reaction. It's actually pretty elegant, like an old yacht or a propeller airplane.
The only problem with these clean lines is that we've come to expect some rudeness from the most expensive SUVs. Ugly grilles, wide hips, lots of carbon trim - these are all defining characteristics of the segment which Ranger Rovers seem to avoid.
We actually have no problem with the Range staying the way it's always been, classy, large and in charge. The current generation, which this rendering is based on, is actually pretty old. It came out in 2012 and its design was so good that you probably can't remember what the old one looked like.
Right now, the all-new generation is under development, and we've shared spy footage of it from all over Europe. According to the rumor mill, BMW's 4.4-liter V8 will replace the 5.0-liter supercharged unit currently offered. As a reminder, the first X5 was developed just after the BMW had bought the British company. It shares many components and designs from the Range Rover L322 (3rd-gen produced from 2001 to 2012).
