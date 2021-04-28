Land Rover Defender 6x6 Looks Like a Badass Truck in Rugged Rendering

Frankly, we'd be surprised if some eccentric aftermarket developer out there didn't turn the new Defender into a 6x6, such as the one portrayed in this independent rendering. Actually, Land Rover itself might wish to stretch the born-an-icon model while adding a driven axle sometime in the future.
Back in 2019, the British automotive producer introduced the first all-new Defender since 1983. And while the range is still young, you can choose between the 90 and 110 (short- and long-wheelbase models), with the latter also offered in the form of a commercial vehicle dubbed Hard Top.
The expectations expressed in the intro are owed to the ever-increasing popularity six-by-six monsters enjoy these days. Sure, the idea of such a vehicle isn't new, but the 2013 introduction of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 6x6 kickstarted the trend, although most similar machines that landed after that came from aftermarket specialists.
For one, you can leave it to American developer Hennessey Performance to introduce such a conversion for the Ford F-150 Raptor, which casts an even larger shadow than the German model.
Oh, and Britain's Kahn Design has already taken the old Defender down this route.
Returning to the two-dimensional exercise currently sitting on our screen, it is naturally based on the Defender 110, while adding bars to the bed. Truck conversion aside, the vehicle now sports beadlock wheels shod in massive tires, so it can be taken ever further away from the beaten path—pixel tip to digital label j.b.cars for the rendering.
Since the Defender can be had with a supercharged V8 churning out more than 500 horsepower for the 2022 model year, the proper motivation for the behemoth sitting before us is already here. So, here's hoping somebody over at Land Rover is paying attention.
Fortunately, we'll remind you that at least a part of the badassery seen here is coming to dealerships; as we discussed earlier this year, the company has confirmed it is working on adding a bed to the Defender. However, we may not lay eyes on the pickup truck until next year.
The expectations expressed in the intro are owed to the ever-increasing popularity six-by-six monsters enjoy these days. Sure, the idea of such a vehicle isn't new, but the 2013 introduction of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 6x6 kickstarted the trend, although most similar machines that landed after that came from aftermarket specialists.
For one, you can leave it to American developer Hennessey Performance to introduce such a conversion for the Ford F-150 Raptor, which casts an even larger shadow than the German model.
Oh, and Britain's Kahn Design has already taken the old Defender down this route.
Returning to the two-dimensional exercise currently sitting on our screen, it is naturally based on the Defender 110, while adding bars to the bed. Truck conversion aside, the vehicle now sports beadlock wheels shod in massive tires, so it can be taken ever further away from the beaten path—pixel tip to digital label j.b.cars for the rendering.
Since the Defender can be had with a supercharged V8 churning out more than 500 horsepower for the 2022 model year, the proper motivation for the behemoth sitting before us is already here. So, here's hoping somebody over at Land Rover is paying attention.
Fortunately, we'll remind you that at least a part of the badassery seen here is coming to dealerships; as we discussed earlier this year, the company has confirmed it is working on adding a bed to the Defender. However, we may not lay eyes on the pickup truck until next year.