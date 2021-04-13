Chevy Silverado vs. Ram Rebel "6x6 Forward Control" Is a Rendered Truck Rivalry

American trucks have evolved nicely over the decades into the well-designed, powerful and frankly luxurious machines they are today. But a few appendages have been lost during the evolution, such as the so-called Forward Control or Cabover designs.
Taking hints from the Chevy COE models of the 1950s, renderer Oscar Vargas (wb.artist20) has envisioned a Silverado unlike anything in the real world. It's a monster that has the full crew cab pushed right to the front.
The black nose of the Z71 model is also edited heavily, boasting a chin big enough to sit on. That thing looks like the underbite of a Bulldog or James William Bottomtooth III from Family Guy.
We've seen another version of this digital truck before, but it has a rival now. The Ram Rebel also received the Forward Control makeover. Again, it's something Dodge actually had on sale once. It's impossible not to remember all those L-series garbage trucks or the A100.
Frankly, it sounds scary to have a powerful, heavy engine mounted right under the dash. In the event of a crash, that looks potentially deadly. However, we're sure engineers can find a way to make the engine slide under safely. European tractor-trailers essentially have the Cabover design, and so do some commercial vehicles from VW or Mercedes.
Trucks in those days were not only less safe, but also much simpler. The Dodge Slant Six was easy to work on and got the job done reliably. But we wouldn't give up the Hemi for anything in the world, especially the Hellcat version in the TRX.
This digital Ram is just based on the Rebel model, but it does have some extreme elements to it. It's impossible to miss that both these images feature the 6x6 wheel configuration, making them look ready for anything.
When Mercedes launched the G63 6x6 AMG, the sight of this monster jumping through the desert captured the imagination of John Hennessey, who American trucks deserved something similar. His custom Silverado 6x6 costs about $400,000. Dodge fans probably know already that something similar is planned for the TRX. It's only natural that the most powerful off-roader should take advantage of an extra pair of wheels.
