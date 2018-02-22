G63 AMG 6x6 Is Dwarfed by Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6

Last year at the SEMA Show, Hennessey revealed the mother of all Ford Raptor truck projects, which had six wheels and an extended body. Obviously, everybody wondered how it compared to a G63 AMG 6x6, the German car that probably stood as inspiration.

7 photos AMG 6x6 and brought both of them to Rodeo Drive where they were filmed.



Besides that, we think the rest of the video is fantastic too. You've got nice supercars, a couple of Dodge Hellcats and donks on the most famous street in America, patrolled by the police. What's not to like?



So anyway, at about the 3-minute mark, you're going to be able to see the G63 and Raptor models side by side. The latter is longer, wider and slightly taller. We also think it looks better, but that could be because the Raptor started out as a truck, to begin with, while the G-Class hasn't been one since its military days.



Unfortunately, the footage isn't the best in the world, since it's filmed at night. But you're probably not going to see the two together again for a while, not until somebody else spends a third of a million dollars on a glorified F-150.



Hennessey wants to eventually make up to 50 of these things. And while you can skip the custom engine mods, we don't see why you'd do that because they take the 3.5-liter EcoBoost to 605-hp and 620 lb-ft of torque (843 Nm).



For the record, a stock G63 6x6 "only" has 544-hp and 560 lb-ft (760 Nm) of torque. But very few people keep it stock.



