Land Rover Defender 130 Looks Like a Jeep Wagoneer Fighter in Accurate Rendering

The Land Rover Defender is shaped like a rugged refrigerator unit with wheels. And like the kitchen appliance, some people might consider going XXL. This is why the British SUV maker plans to offer a model called the Defender 130.
Even with the reliability issues this brand is known for, the Defender has enjoyed a fantastic launch. There's plenty to get excited about here, especially for the growing off-road enthusiast community. It's got a snorkel, big tires, a built-in ladder and places on the body you can just stand, boots and all.
That sounds like the formula for an adventure vehicle, which is why the Defender 130 could make a fantastic overlander. For the record, the number was supposed to the wheelbase length in inches. But the 110 has a 119-inch wheelbase (3,022mm), and there's a smaller Defender 90 with fewer doors and a 101.9-inch wheelbase (2,587mm).
The existence of the long-wheelbase model has been known for quite some time, as it was featured in various leaked documents. Production is probably going to start within a year, but the Defender 130 can at least be seen in these accurate renderings from the Russian website Kolesa.
As you can probably tell, it's designed to seat more people, though we might see customized versions as well, converted to be mobile houses, ambulances that can reach remote places, or utility vehicles of sorts. The slightly strange thing is that it's not the wheelbase that's being extended here, as this just looks like a 110 model with a longer rear, which would still make it a rival for some prestigious American SUVs, such as the Jeep Wagoneer or the Cadillac Escalade.
That's some serious competition. Fortunately, Land Rover can offer the 130 with the same wide range of engines, starting with four-cylinder turbo units and going all the way up to a supercharged 5.0-liter V8.
That sounds like the formula for an adventure vehicle, which is why the Defender 130 could make a fantastic overlander. For the record, the number was supposed to the wheelbase length in inches. But the 110 has a 119-inch wheelbase (3,022mm), and there's a smaller Defender 90 with fewer doors and a 101.9-inch wheelbase (2,587mm).
The existence of the long-wheelbase model has been known for quite some time, as it was featured in various leaked documents. Production is probably going to start within a year, but the Defender 130 can at least be seen in these accurate renderings from the Russian website Kolesa.
As you can probably tell, it's designed to seat more people, though we might see customized versions as well, converted to be mobile houses, ambulances that can reach remote places, or utility vehicles of sorts. The slightly strange thing is that it's not the wheelbase that's being extended here, as this just looks like a 110 model with a longer rear, which would still make it a rival for some prestigious American SUVs, such as the Jeep Wagoneer or the Cadillac Escalade.
That's some serious competition. Fortunately, Land Rover can offer the 130 with the same wide range of engines, starting with four-cylinder turbo units and going all the way up to a supercharged 5.0-liter V8.