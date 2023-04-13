Tuner Brings Out the Color Within the Ferrari 458, Interior Work Is off the Scale

Ferrari launched the 458 back in 2009. The mid-engine rear-wheel drive supercar was offered in two body styles, coupe and convertible, which were joined by several special editions and one-offs.
The assembly ended altogether in 2015, when the turbocharged 488 was introduced. This model paved the road for the F8, which is four years old and continues the mid-engine rear-wheel drive tradition at the Prancing Horse.
Despite being 14 years old, the Ferrari 458 remains a great driver's car and a true dream machine. Aficionados are aware of this, and so are certain tuners, like Carlex Design, which recently dropped images and details surrounding their latest project that takes on, you guessed it: the 458. The company is known for the extensive work put into all sorts of exotic machines, and this one is truly outstanding.
A combination of black and yellow leather upholstery decorates the cabin of this previous-generation supercar. Pretty much every touchable part has been reupholstered in fine materials, from the bucket seats, with a grille-like piece between them, and door cards to the center console, steering wheel, and dashboard. Yellow piping decorates several parts of the interior. For the headliner, pillars, and sun visors, the tuner chose Alcantara. The usual amount of carbon fiber is present, and Carlex Design's logo decorates the headrests and floor mats, rounding off the makeover.
Mind you, while the cockpit of this Ferrari 458 Italia has been seriously modified, the same cannot be said about the exterior. The only thing they did to it on the outside was to add a new set of wheels with a 20-inch diameter. The alloys have a dual-tone look and spin around the yellow brake calipers that provide some contrast to the rest of the bodywork, which is otherwise black. Although simple, the exterior tweaks are effective, and the tuner has undoubtedly nailed the cabin design, thus successfully expanding its portfolio of modified high-end vehicles.
There was no need to massage the engine, as the 458 Italia, just like the Spider and every other derivative, including the hotter Speciale, is powerful and fast without any outside intervention. And since they haven't said anything about it, we will assume that the mill has remained untouched.
The 458 comes from a time when naturally aspirated units were still popular, and its name meant something. It uses a 4.5-liter V8, hence the 458 nameplate, which kicked out 562 hp (570 ps/419 kW) at 9,000 rpm and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) of torque at 6,000 rpm. Everything is transferred to the rear wheels through a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission. As for the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), you are looking at 3.4 seconds and a top speed of a little over 202 mph (325 kph).
