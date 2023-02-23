Tuned McLaren 720S Looks Like an Expensive Pumpkin, but It Ain't Halloween Yet

It may have left the assembly line, with McLaren quietly pulling the plug on it last year, but the 720S still is a very fine machine. As a matter of fact, it is so fine that some of its owners continue to leave their mark on it with all sorts of mods.
There are literally countless tuned examples out there, and that list has recently grown to include the pictured one. Shared on social media a few days ago by carlifestyle, it is the work of 412 Motorsport, a company based in California that has numerous special projects in its portfolio.
Unfortunately, that’s everything we know about it officially, from the caption in the Instagram post embedded at the bottom of this story. However, it’s clear that there are no wacky body kits as far as this build is concerned, as the elegant front bumper is the stock one, and so is the vented front hood. That is also valid when it comes to the clever side and rear aero, including the diffuser, and wing.
By the looks of it, even the wheels soldier on, and they were hugged by the Toyo tires on the pictured British supercar. As for the only notable change, it revolves around the crazy wrap, which mixes black and orange, making it look like a very expensive pumpkin dressed for Halloween. A racing stripe further decorates the body, going from the front all the way to the rear, and elsewhere, we can see that it has blacked-out windows, and new tailpipes that may or may not be part of a new exhaust system.
If they are, then we are likely looking at a bit more oomph produced by the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine. Officially, it develops 720 metric horsepower, hence the car’s name, which translates to 710 brake horsepower or 530 kilowatts. Unofficially, though, we’re looking at much more than that, as revealed by the dyno tests. The spec sheet shows 2.9 seconds needed for the zero to sixty-two miles per hour (0-100 kph) acceleration, and a top speed of 212 mph (341 kph).
As for the successor to the stunning 720S, it is rumored to have been christened the 750S. Logic tells us that it will therefore have 750 ps on tap, or 740 hp/552 kW, and a yet-undisclosed amount of torque. This will place it above its predecessor in terms of power, and right below the 765LT, with its 765 ps (754 hp/563 kW), which is one tenth of a second quicker to 62 mph than the 720S. The official unveiling date of the rumored McLaren 750S is another big unknown, but if anything, it is probably due later this year, as a challenger to the Ferrari F8.
