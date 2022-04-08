Tuned Dodge Super Stock Is a Bugatti Killer, Spreads Fear Among Supercar Owners

No one would ever need a weekend car, or a daily driver, with a four-digit output, but it’s a great conversation starter, not to mention the fact that it could rearrange its occupants' organs at a hard push of the loud pedal.
Such creations have become more common these past few years, as Dodge, Ford, and Chevrolet have worked their magic on the Challenger, Mustang, and Camaro respectively. Sprinkling more magic dust on them, Hennessey has elevated their appeal to the point where they are now true supercar killers.
Some of the best can dwarf the original Bugatti Veyron in terms of power, and 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration. The Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, highlighted on video in a so-called “test drive” by the tuner’s Director of R&D, Jason Haynes, is one of them. Special is too soft a word to describe it, as the HPE1000 upgrade has turned it into a veritable beast.
Comprising upgraded upper and lower pulleys, ported supercharger snout, high-flow mid pipes, fuel injectors, catalytic converters, and air induction system, as well as crank case ventilation system, calibration, and so on, the kit unlocks a jaw-dropping amount of thrust. Hennessey claims that the engine is now capable of putting out 948 pound-feet (1,285 Nm) of torque at 4,200 rpm, and 1,035 brake horsepower (1,050 ps / 772 kW) at 6,500 rpm, and they have the lab testing sheets to prove it.
Normally, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is rated at 807 hp (819 ps / 602 kW) and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm), rocketing the muscle car to 60 mph in 3.25 seconds. Those are already some very impressive numbers, yet the Challenger SRT Super Stock, equipped with the HPE1000 package, is much more potent, capable of hitting 60 mph in less than 3 seconds. Now, this would be a good time to take a short break, and perhaps open a bag of chips, as the video that you are about to watch is almost 10 minutes long.
